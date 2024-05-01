Lidl to open hundreds of new stores across the United Kingdom – and Harrogate, Ripon, Wetherby and Tadcaster are on the list
The supermarket chain has published a new list of desired locations for potential new stores, including in Harrogate North, Harrogate South, Ripon, Wetherby and Tadcaster.
Lidl has said that it is looking for sites in prominent locations, with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.
The sites should also allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces.
There is currently a on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate and on Chain Lane in Knaresborough.
Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, said: “As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever.
"We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.
"This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.
"As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”
