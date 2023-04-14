Legendary Theakston brewery's new Coronation beer joins a 200-year tradition of marking royal events

Family run brewery, T&R Theakston’s new beer continues the brewery’s tradition of creating limited edition ales to celebrate Royal occasions.

It joins a distinguished lineage including Celebration Ale which marked Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 and most recently, Royal Salute which commemorated the Diamond and Platinum Jubilees in 2012 and 2022.

Crowning Glory, a 4.2% ABV speciality regal gold beer, has been crafted using a grist of Britain’s finest Pale and Crystal malt to give a gloriously robust character.

Crowning Glory, a new 4.2% ABV speciality regal gold beer by Masham-based family run brewery, T&R Theakston.

The beer features a honeyed, blackcurrant sweetness, perfectly balanced by premium English hops, which provide subtle citrussy spiced cedar overtones.

Simon Theakston, joint managing director at Theakston Brewery, said: “As a brewery we’re immensely proud of our almost 200-year heritage and it’s fascinating to consider that as a business we have been witness to nine monarchs and seven coronations.

"It’s only right we continue the honourable tradition of celebrating these key historic moments for our country by creating a special beer to mark the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.”

In addition to being available to pubs across the UK, Theakston is also creating a limited-edition bottle run of the beer, available to purchase from the brewery’s Visitor Centre in Masham and its online store.

To stock Crowning Glory on your bar, email [email protected]