Leeds’ Sleepiest Celebrates Global Success with Award Winning App and Hit Podcasts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wellness company ‘Sleepiest’ is on a mission to help the world fall in love with sleep again, through the medium of soothing bedtime stories and transformative sleep meditations.

Nearly 70% of UK adults admit to using social media after going to bed, with many losing valuable sleep as a result. Leeds based wellness company Sleepiest is tackling that problem head on, with their mobile app & podcast network providing individuals with the opportunity to take control of their nighttime routine through bedtime stories, soundscapes, and guided sleep meditations, instead of spending their time aimlessly scrolling or lying restlessly awake.

Since Sleepiest’s launch in 2018, they have been providing the ultimate solution for adults looking for support with their sleep, as well as helping to manage young children’s bedtimes by providing an alternative to screen time. The app has been praised by critics for the amount of content, consisting of 800+ bedtime stories and 500+ meditations, and a variety of tools like sleep tracking. It has also won several awards since launch, including being named Apple’s “Editors Choice” and Apple's “App of the Day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now at 6 million downloads, Sleepiest reaches over 260,000 monthly listeners, with users describing their experience as ‘life-changing’. One listener commented that the in-app podcast, ‘Sleep Magic’, became her ‘medicine’ for overcoming insomnia. Managed from Leeds City Centre, the app has achieved global success and welcomes over 50% of its users from the USA. Sleepiest is also building an audience in Brazil, with specially localised bedtime stories and sleep meditations translated into Brazilian Portuguese.

Sleepiest App

Behind the Leeds-based business is a team of talented developers and content producers who are dedicated to creating an app that makes a significant impact on people's lives. The small team of 7 have begun to make a real difference to bedtimes across the world by expanding their product range from not only an iOS App, but also a Web App & network of popular podcasts.

In 2021, the team brought their sleepy content to podcast players around the world, in order to reach even more people who need help with their sleep. The company now has 6 successful sleep podcasts, ​ which have built an audience around the world, welcoming around 2 million listens per month. Sleepiest has also recently celebrated their first child-focused sleep podcast ‘Koala Moon’ reaching a staggering 25 million downloads, helping to change the relationship that young ones have with bedtime and bringing families closer through the medium of original storytelling. ‘Koala Moon’ was also nominated for an ‘International Women's Podcast Award’ within the category of ‘Changing The World One Moment At A Time’ - a result of their positive impact on families around the world.

Hayden Bailey, CEO and Co-founder of Sleepiest, said, "This project is incredibly personal to me and has been immensely rewarding. Growing up, my cassette of 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' helped me relax and unwind after a busy day. Now, as an adult, being able to pay forward the gift of bedtime stories and relaxation has been a dream come true. We've received deeply moving stories from long-time insomnia sufferers at breaking point, exhausted parents struggling with children's bedtimes and strained marriages, and individuals dealing with grief and heartbreak. These user stories drive us to reach even greater numbers daily. Leeds, my hometown, has been the perfect launch pad for our business, with world-class universities contributing to the impressive local talent. There's a perception that businesses need to be in London to achieve global success, but our experience has shown otherwise."