Leeds Bradford Airport to embark on £100 million terminal expansion and refurbishment with work due to start this Autumn

Approved by Leeds City Council, the work is set to commence in autumn 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Farrans Construction has been appointed as the contractor to deliver Phase 1 of the project, the construction of the terminal extension.

The regeneration will see a 9,500 sq mt, three storey extension to the existing terminal, alongside a significant refurbishment of the current terminal building.

Passengers will benefit from the creation of additional aircraft stands, more seating, faster security, new shops and eateries, and a larger baggage reclaim area and immigration hall, as well as improved access for passengers with restricted mobility.

By 2030, the regeneration has the potential to create 1,500 new direct jobs at Leeds Bradford Airport and 4,000 new indirect jobs, as well as contribute a total of £940 million to the local economy.

The regeneration will also help Leeds Bradford Airport to further decarbonise its operations, as outlined in the airport’s 2030 Net Zero Carbon Roadmap, with the installation of new heating, lighting and machinery, including new baggage belts.

It is expected that airlines attracted by the regeneration will accelerate the deployment of their newest, quietest and most efficient aircraft at the airport.

Vincent Hodder, Chief Executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “This announcement marks the beginning of a new era for Leeds Bradford Airport.

"This investment will give us the infrastructure needed to deliver an outstanding customer experience, support the growth of our airline partners, enhance connectivity for business, investment and trade and provide the airport that Leeds, Bradford and Yorkshire have been waiting for.

"Leeds Bradford Airport is a key asset for our region and our community, our investment enhances and supports broader investments underway in Leeds and Bradford creating new jobs, new opportunities and shared benefits for our community.”

Cathal Montague, Regional Director at Farrans Construction, added: “Leeds Bradford Airport has played an integral role in the ambitious growth of the city of Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region, supporting connectivity to some of the world’s best destinations for business and tourism.

"We are looking forward to bringing the vision for its next stage to life through the extension and modernisation of the terminal.

"This project will be a major boost to the construction industry with jobs created through apprenticeships, direct labour and supply chain.

“We have had a strong connection to Leeds for many years, having delivered a number of important transport and infrastructure projects in the area.

"Farrans opened a new office in the city centre last year and we are in the final stages of the delivery of a 20-storey student accommodation project on Belgrave Street, Live Oasis St Alban’s Place.

"We will continue to engage closely with community groups, charities and schools to create local employment, training and apprenticeship opportunities to deliver a positive lasting impact while delivering Leeds Bradford Airport.”