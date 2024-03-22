Leading Yorkshire hotel brand revealed as new sponsor for Harrogate International Festivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In challenging times for the cultural sector, the Harrogate arts charity has welcomed Cedar Court Hotels – one of the spa town’s most prestigious hotels businesses - as a Festival Platinum Partner.

Hailing the news, Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals chief executive, said: “We are delighted that such a highly regarded brand, and one with its roots very much in Yorkshire, has become our latest sponsor.

“As an arts organisation we rely on sponsors not only to enable us to stage major concerts and festivals but also to create new programmes and projects that benefit the local community.

Major sponsorship deal for Harrogate International Festivals - Wayne Topley, managing director at the Cedar Court Hotels Group, Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, and Oliver Stott, the hotel manager. (Picture Mike Whorley)

"Thanks to the support of Cedar Court Hotels this important work can continue.”

Cedar Court Hotels, which has four-star hotels in prime locations Harrogate, Bradford, Huddersfield and Wakefield, attracts around 500,000 visitors annually to Yorkshire.

The business recently invested £4.5 million into its portfolio, including a new £50,0000 restaurant in its Harrogate hotel set in a historic Grade-II Listed building. Cedar Court managing director, Wayne Topley, said: “We are thrilled to become one of Harrogate International Festivals’ Platinum Partners.

"Harrogate is synonymous with world-class art and culture, attracting amazing musicians as well as some of the biggest names in literature.