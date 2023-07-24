News you can trust since 1836
Leading the North: A Harrogate legal team team achieves top rankings in prestigious guide

A Harrogate-based law firm’s team has been hailed as one of the leading ones in the north of England.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:35 BST

Raworths, which employs more than 70 staff, has seen its Trusts, Wills and Estates (TWE) team once again receive the highest rating by the Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2023 – becoming, in the process, the only firm ranked Band 1 for the region York, Hull and surrounding area.

The Trusts, Wills and Estates team is also ranked in the National Leaders (outside London) category.

Raworths’ Head of Trusts, Wills and Estates, Rachel Tunnicliffe is named as the only top ranked specialist for the region York, Hull and surrounding area, with all six TWE partners included in the guide.

Harrogate success story - The Raworths’ Trusts, Wills and Estates team. (Picture © Raworths)Harrogate success story - The Raworths’ Trusts, Wills and Estates team. (Picture © Raworths)
The recognition comes on the back of a major period of expansion for the 24-strong TWE team, one of the largest private client teams in Yorkshire, with five new recruits this year alone.

The team works across a range of large, complex clients’ cases, offering London-quality advice from Yorkshire.

Head of Trusts, Wills and Estates, Rachel Tunnicliffe said: “It is fantastic to have Raworths’ private client offering achieve the top ranking in this globally recognised industry guide for the seventh year running.

"The strategic growth of the TWE team over the last few years has attracted partners from leading national and international firms, enabling us to offer exceptional levels of service to our client portfolio.

"What also sets Raworths apart is our genuinely integrated approach which means that our private client team can draw on the expertise of our commercial practice, enabling us to offer the very best advice on complex issues at every stage of our clients’ personal and professional lives.”

The publication is one of the leading guides to the international private wealth market.

Rankings are based on extensive independent research.

Commenting on the Raworths team, the Chambers HNW Guide 2023 said: "Raworths show great knowledge and project management, then drive that knowledge into action."

"I have never had reason to doubt the capabilities of the team at Raworths - they are always extremely knowledgeable, incredibly professional, courteous and friendly."