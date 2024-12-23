Leading Harrogate hearing clinic expands services following move to new premises in town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading Harrogate hearing clinic is set to expand its specialist services after a move to new premises enabled the business to offer a wider range of health treatments.

The Yorkshire Hearing Clinic has this week completed its switch to a new suite of rooms at Windsor House, with plans already in place to deliver expert chiropody, podiatry and physiotherapy treatments.

With 1,500 clients on their books, the husband-and-wife team of Andy and Rebecca Armitage provide ear wax removal and hearing test/hearing aid support across North Yorkshire.

Their new offices at the Cornwall Road office hub will see the business expand from a single room, to one with three clinics and a waiting room, with fellow Windsor House tenants and interior experts RU Creative carrying out the refurbishment works.

The husband-and-wife team of Andy and Rebecca Armitage have moved their Yorkshire Hearing Clinic business into new premises at Windsor House in Harrogate

Clinical Director, Andy Armitage, said: “We are really excited to be moving to the new offices and cannot wait to welcome our patients to what is a much more comfortable and suitable space for them to visit.

“By expanding from the one clinic to having three available rooms, we will now be looking to introduce a wider range of treatments, such as podiatry and chiropody, so that we are more of a health clinic rather than simply a hearing clinic.

“My passion is to help people with their hearing issues, but if we can also support them with further health professionals joining us, then I believe there are significant benefits of having us all under the same roof.”

Windsor House, situated on Cornwall Road across from the wonderful Valley Gardens, was built as a hotel in the early 1900s and has been transformed into a thriving business hub offering 75,000 sq ft of office space for more than 100 tenants.

As well as on-site car parking and reception services, it also boasts the Palm Court meeting area, The Pantry café, showering and bike storage facilities and a host of meeting room options.

Karen Winspear, Windsor House Property Manager, added: “We are delighted to have been able to help Andy in his search for a bigger and more suitable office space.

“The Yorkshire Hearing Clinic have been a tenant here for many years and it is very exciting to witness Andy’s business expansion plans.”