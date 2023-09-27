Leading figure in Harrogate legal sector launches new AI-powered engagement tool to 'transform employee relations'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Gray, founder and former managing director of Truth Legal, is doing more than talk about a better future for companies and their staff.

Harrogate has joined forces with Ann Page, who has been coaching and mentoring lawyers for more than two decades, to launch and roll out a new hi-tech way of harnessing the energy and ideas of employees.

Their “next generation” engagement tool involving a partnership with artificial intelligence tool, Polis aims to replace the traditional staff survey with a truly interactive platform.

Mr Gray, former President of Harrogate and District Law Society, said: “We are proud to bring the AI of Polis to the legal sector for the first time, equipping businesses to harness the energy and ideas of their people like never before.

“It is the most effective interactive survey tool on the market and trusted by four leading UK Councils, as well as debuting in the recent Selby by-election.

"It sounds the death knell for traditional surveys.”

The duo are deploying the AI tool in response to what they say is the hierarchical nature of the legal profession, where staff are reticent about speaking up.

The available evidence shows that staff retention rates suffer when people do not feel they are listened to.

“Traditional surveys are clumsy, unsophisticated and cannot guarantee anonymity,” said Ann Page.

“These issues often lead to low levels of engagement and poor quality data.

"This can mean that legal business owners and partners are dragging their staff along, rather than working together as a team.

“By blending human intelligence with AI, it is now very easy to shape consensus around the very best ideas in real time.”

Andrew Gray said the new AI-powered tool promises to transform relations in the legal sector.

"Polis has broken new ground in the way it captures the expression of views in real time, providing leaders with authentic and actionable information.

"It can play a key role in improving workplace wellbeing.”