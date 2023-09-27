News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Leading figure in Harrogate legal sector launches new AI-powered engagement tool to 'transform employee relations'

A well-known name in the Harrogate business world says AI is the key to improving well being in the workplace.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Andrew Gray, founder and former managing director of Truth Legal, is doing more than talk about a better future for companies and their staff.

Harrogate has joined forces with Ann Page, who has been coaching and mentoring lawyers for more than two decades, to launch and roll out a new hi-tech way of harnessing the energy and ideas of employees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their “next generation” engagement tool involving a partnership with artificial intelligence tool, Polis aims to replace the traditional staff survey with a truly interactive platform.

Andrew Gray, founder and former managing director of Harrogate firm Truth Legal, has joined forces with Ann Page to launch a new hi-tech way of harnessing the energy and ideas of employees. (Picture Gerard Binks)Andrew Gray, founder and former managing director of Harrogate firm Truth Legal, has joined forces with Ann Page to launch a new hi-tech way of harnessing the energy and ideas of employees. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Andrew Gray, founder and former managing director of Harrogate firm Truth Legal, has joined forces with Ann Page to launch a new hi-tech way of harnessing the energy and ideas of employees. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Most Popular

Mr Gray, former President of Harrogate and District Law Society, said: “We are proud to bring the AI of Polis to the legal sector for the first time, equipping businesses to harness the energy and ideas of their people like never before.

“It is the most effective interactive survey tool on the market and trusted by four leading UK Councils, as well as debuting in the recent Selby by-election.

"It sounds the death knell for traditional surveys.”

The duo are deploying the AI tool in response to what they say is the hierarchical nature of the legal profession, where staff are reticent about speaking up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The available evidence shows that staff retention rates suffer when people do not feel they are listened to.

“Traditional surveys are clumsy, unsophisticated and cannot guarantee anonymity,” said Ann Page.

“These issues often lead to low levels of engagement and poor quality data.

"This can mean that legal business owners and partners are dragging their staff along, rather than working together as a team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“By blending human intelligence with AI, it is now very easy to shape consensus around the very best ideas in real time.”

Andrew Gray said the new AI-powered tool promises to transform relations in the legal sector.

"Polis has broken new ground in the way it captures the expression of views in real time, providing leaders with authentic and actionable information.

"It can play a key role in improving workplace wellbeing.”

For more information, visit: https://www.crowdwisdomproject.org/