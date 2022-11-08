Launch this week of artisan Christmas markets at acclaimed Harrogate district pub

Christmas Fairs - The Inn South Stainley, owned and run by partners Graham Usher and Matt Rose.

The Inn South Stainley, which is seven miles from Harrogate and five from Ripon, is holding three artisan Christmas markets this month showcasing the best festive Yorkshire produce from a host of local businesses.

The acclaimed pub, owned and run by partners Graham Usher and Matt Rose, was recently shortlisted for five awards in this year’s Yorkshire Tourism Awards to be held on Monday, December 5 at Headingly Stadium.

The markets will run from 4pm to 8pm on three consecutive Thursdays on November 10, 17 and 24.

Featured will be an array of regional goods including paper crafts, clothes, cards, 3D flowers and models, jewellery, gifts for animal lovers, Christmas decorations, candles, clothing, bags, cakes, bakes and sweet treats.

“We are really looking forward to hosting these three artisan Christmas markets here at The Inn South Stainley,” said Graham Usher.

"This is the first time we have hosted an event like this and the support from businesses has been terrific.

“The market will be a great opportunity for shoppers to find Christmas gifts, while enjoying the best of Yorkshire food and drink and supporting local, homegrown enterprises.

"And anyone attending can browse the stands while enjoying a glass of mulled wine, hot chocolate or a Yorkshire Bratwurst sausage from the kitchen BBQ.”

