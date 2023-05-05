News you can trust since 1836
Launch of new Harrogate clinic to 'help clients look and feel their best'

A brand-new, state of the art clinic for medical aesthetic treatments has opened in Harrogate.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 5th May 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:49 BST

The new clinic, called K Govind Medical Aesthetics, will offer a range of medical aesthetic treatments, including facial rejuvenation, dermal fillers, chemical peels, and medical skincare.

The business is run by Katie Govind, a registered nurse with over 20 years of experience who has specialised in medical aesthetics for the past six years.

Katie initially started her venture operating out of well known Steca No.6 in Harrogate.

Katie Govind, who runs K Govind Medical Aesthetics in Harrogate offering a range of medical aesthetic treatments.Katie Govind, who runs K Govind Medical Aesthetics in Harrogate offering a range of medical aesthetic treatments.
Katie Govind, who runs K Govind Medical Aesthetics in Harrogate offering a range of medical aesthetic treatments.
But, due to the high demand for her services and her commitment to providing exceptional care to her clients, Katie has now moved to her own premises located on Coronation Road in the Oatlands area.

"I am thrilled to be opening our new clinic in Harrogate,” said Katie.

"Our mission is to help our clients look and feel their best, and we are committed to providing high-quality care in a safe and welcoming environment.

"We look forward to welcoming new and existing clients to our new clinic."

The new clinic features state-of-the-art equipment and is designed to provide clients with a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere.

Fully covered by Cosmetic Insure, K Govind Medical Aesthetics pledgees itself to be committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its clients.

It says all treatments are carried out by experienced and qualified medical professionals, and the clinic follows strict health and safety protocols.

For more information about K Govind Medical Aesthetics and the treatments offered at the new clinic, visit www.kgaesthetics.co.uk

