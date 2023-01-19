Launch of new Harrogate centre praised as a major step forward on journey to more sustainable home heating

Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, was commenting after he visited the new Daikin Sustainable Home Centre to learn more about how it will help people across Yorkshire successfully transition to sustainable home heating.

The new centre is a place for homeowners in Harrogate to familiarise themselves with air source heat pump technology, and to sit down with an expert to discuss the best heating and cooling solutions for their home, before they’re partnered with a trusted local installer.

Established by world-leading heat pump manufacturer, Daikin UK in conjunction with Duftons Plumbing and Heating Supplies, which is the largest independent plumbing and heating merchant in Yorkshire, Mr Jones said urged homeowners to investigate the sustainable new technology.

Andrew Jones MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough at the Daikin Home Centre, Harrogate with Iain Bevan, Commercial Manager.

"The partnership between Duftons, a local plumbing and heating merchant, and Daikin UK, a global leader in renewable technology, is a welcome boost for our area.

“In tough times for our energy market it was great to learn more from the experts about the opportunities presented by heat pumps and renewable technologies.

"I strongly encourage anyone with an interest in making the switch to greener forms of heating to take advantage of this new centre and the wealth of information and advice on offer.

“Whether you’re a homeowner looking to save money on your fuel bills and ‘go green’, or a heating installer wanting to prepare for the future of low carbon heating, the Sustainable Home Centre in Harrogate is a valuable source of information and will accelerate Yorkshire’s sustainability drive.”

To help homeowners with the upfront costs of a heat pump, the Government launched the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) in April 2022 to provide capital grants of £5,000 to support the installation of air source heat pumps, which included £6,000 for ground source heat pumps, in homes and some non-domestic buildings across England and Wales.

For more information on Daikin UK, visit https://www.daikin.co.uk

