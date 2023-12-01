Launch of biggest-ever Harrogate Christmas Fayre sees Open Top Bus Experience offer incredible view of town
Run by the Harrogate Bus Company, the newest attraction in Harrogate’s festive offer this year is set to transport revellers on a 15-minute tour around town.
Each weekend during the market (December 1 to 3, 8 to 10 and 15 to 17) passengers will be given a unique view of Harrogate from above alongside an on-board guide pointing out landmarks along the way.
Operated by Market Place Europe, Harrogate Christmas Fayre runs for three weeks from December 1 to 17 the Cambridge Street area with 50 traders based in chalets selling everything from unique gifts and decorations to delicious edible treats.
In addition to the chance to enjoy a truly Harrogate Christmas shopping experience, there will be music and entertainment to add to the perfect Christmas atmosphere whether you visit friends or family.
The free Candy Cane Express road train is also returning to transport fayre visitors in festive style between the Harrogate Christmas Fayre and Crescent Gardens.
The latter has been transformed into a winter wonderland with the arrival of the Harrogate Ice Rink, a traditional Carousel, Tipi and bar and more family-friendly fairground rides which will remain in situ until 7 January 7, 2024.
And the Christmas fun in Harrogate doesn't end there.
Each weekend, Harrogate's Valley Gardens will play host to the artisan Little Bird Made Christmas Market (December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17).
Harrogate Christmas Fayre
Opening times
Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 17
Daily opening times:
Mondays - Saturdays: 10am - 7pm
Sundays: 11am - 4:30pm
The Open Top Bus Experience
operated by Harrogate Bus Company
The bus will leave approximately every 20 minutes from the bottom of Montpellier Hill, Crescent Gardens, Cheltenham Parade, the Bus Station and West Park.
Tickets cost £1 for adults, while up to three children aged under 16 can travel for free with each paying adult.
Harrogate Ice Rink
The Harrogate Ice Rink can be booked at https://icerinkharrogate.com
More information at https://visitharrogate.co.uk/events/harrogate-christmas-fayre