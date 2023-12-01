Launch of biggest-ever Harrogate Christmas Fayre sees Open Top Bus Experience offer incredible view of town

The first-ever open top bus tour in Harrogate has hit the road in as the town's third and biggest annual Christmas Fayre gets into full swing.

Run by the Harrogate Bus Company, the newest attraction in Harrogate’s festive offer this year is set to transport revellers on a 15-minute tour around town.

Each weekend during the market (December 1 to 3, 8 to 10 and 15 to 17) passengers will be given a unique view of Harrogate from above alongside an on-board guide pointing out landmarks along the way.

Operated by Market Place Europe, Harrogate Christmas Fayre runs for three weeks from December 1 to 17 the Cambridge Street area with 50 traders based in chalets selling everything from unique gifts and decorations to delicious edible treats.

Launch of Harrogate Christmas Fayre 2023 - The Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band playing on the top deck of Harrogate's new Open Top Bus Experience. (Picture Stephen Garnett)

In addition to the chance to enjoy a truly Harrogate Christmas shopping experience, there will be music and entertainment to add to the perfect Christmas atmosphere whether you visit friends or family.

The free Candy Cane Express road train is also returning to transport fayre visitors in festive style between the Harrogate Christmas Fayre and Crescent Gardens.

The latter has been transformed into a winter wonderland with the arrival of the Harrogate Ice Rink, a traditional Carousel, Tipi and bar and more family-friendly fairground rides which will remain in situ until 7 January 7, 2024.

And the Christmas fun in Harrogate doesn't end there.

Father Christmas and his Elves with the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band atop the new Open Top Bus Experience in Harrogate. (Picture Stephen Garnett)

Each weekend, Harrogate's Valley Gardens will play host to the artisan Little Bird Made Christmas Market (December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17).

Harrogate Christmas Fayre

Opening times

Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 17

Harrogate's Enchanticas Christmas Community Choir in full song to mark the first day of the Harrogate Christmas Fayre 2023. (Picture Stephen Garnett)

Daily opening times:

Mondays - Saturdays: 10am - 7pm

Sundays: 11am - 4:30pm

The Open Top Bus Experience

operated by Harrogate Bus Company

The bus will leave approximately every 20 minutes from the bottom of Montpellier Hill, Crescent Gardens, Cheltenham Parade, the Bus Station and West Park.

Tickets cost £1 for adults, while up to three children aged under 16 can travel for free with each paying adult.

Harrogate Ice Rink

The Harrogate Ice Rink can be booked at https://icerinkharrogate.com