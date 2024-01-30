Last chance to get 50 per cent off toasties throughout January at popular Harrogate town centre bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Until Wednesday (January 31), North Bar are offering half price on all toasties throughout the month of January.

You can choose from a range of delicious toasties, made with sourdough, plus a packet of crisps for just £3.25.

In a post on social media, North Bar said: "Come grab one while you can - we’ve been selling out of bread nearly every day so you’d better be quick.

North Bar in Harrogate is offering 50 per cent off all their toasties – but be quick, as the offer ends this week

“You can pick from our selection of toasties or you can build your own, and you get crisps included – what’s not to love?”