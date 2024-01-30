News you can trust since 1836
Last chance to get 50 per cent off toasties throughout January at popular Harrogate town centre bar

A popular bar on Cheltenham Parade is giving diners the opportunity to enjoy 50 per cent off all their toasties – but be quick, as the offer ends this week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Jan 2024, 10:40 GMT
Until Wednesday (January 31), North Bar are offering half price on all toasties throughout the month of January.

You can choose from a range of delicious toasties, made with sourdough, plus a packet of crisps for just £3.25.

In a post on social media, North Bar said: "Come grab one while you can - we’ve been selling out of bread nearly every day so you’d better be quick.

North Bar in Harrogate is offering 50 per cent off all their toasties – but be quick, as the offer ends this week

“You can pick from our selection of toasties or you can build your own, and you get crisps included – what’s not to love?”

For more information, visit https://info.northbrewing.com/venue/north-harrogate/ or head to the North Bar Facebook page.

