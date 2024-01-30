Last chance to get 50 per cent off toasties throughout January at popular Harrogate town centre bar
Until Wednesday (January 31), North Bar are offering half price on all toasties throughout the month of January.
You can choose from a range of delicious toasties, made with sourdough, plus a packet of crisps for just £3.25.
In a post on social media, North Bar said: "Come grab one while you can - we’ve been selling out of bread nearly every day so you’d better be quick.
“You can pick from our selection of toasties or you can build your own, and you get crisps included – what’s not to love?”
For more information, visit https://info.northbrewing.com/venue/north-harrogate/ or head to the North Bar Facebook page.