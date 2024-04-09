Last chance for kids to eat free at The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie and Garden during the Easter holidays
As the last week of the school holidays approaches, you can get a complimentary meal for kids at The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie and Garden, located on Parliament Street.
Exclusively for Premier Rewards app members, for every paying adult, a child aged 12 or under can enjoy a complimentary main course from the Little Dreamers menu, featuring a host of kids’ delights.
The menu offers a host of kids’ delights, including Cumberland sausages with creamed mashed potatoes and rosemary-infused gravy, linguine pasta with a tomato sauce, fish and chips, and much more.
To redeem the offer, simply make a booking via The Ivy Premier Rewards app and present your card when dining.
The offer is available weekdays from 11.30am and ends on Friday, April 12.
For more information, visit https://ivycollection.com/whatson/half-term/