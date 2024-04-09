Last chance for kids to eat free at The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie and Garden during the Easter holidays

To celebrate the Easter holidays, The Ivy in Harrogate is offering kids the chance to eat free – but be quick, as the offer comes to an end this week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Apr 2024, 09:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As the last week of the school holidays approaches, you can get a complimentary meal for kids at The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie and Garden, located on Parliament Street.

Exclusively for Premier Rewards app members, for every paying adult, a child aged 12 or under can enjoy a complimentary main course from the Little Dreamers menu, featuring a host of kids’ delights.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The menu offers a host of kids’ delights, including Cumberland sausages with creamed mashed potatoes and rosemary-infused gravy, linguine pasta with a tomato sauce, fish and chips, and much more.

To celebrate the Easter holidays, The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie and Garden is offering kids the chance to eat freeTo celebrate the Easter holidays, The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie and Garden is offering kids the chance to eat free
To celebrate the Easter holidays, The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie and Garden is offering kids the chance to eat free

To redeem the offer, simply make a booking via The Ivy Premier Rewards app and present your card when dining.

The offer is available weekdays from 11.30am and ends on Friday, April 12.

For more information, visit https://ivycollection.com/whatson/half-term/

Related topics:Harrogate