Last chance for kids to eat free at The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie and Garden during the Easter holidays

As the last week of the school holidays approaches, you can get a complimentary meal for kids at The Ivy Harrogate Brasserie and Garden, located on Parliament Street.

Exclusively for Premier Rewards app members, for every paying adult, a child aged 12 or under can enjoy a complimentary main course from the Little Dreamers menu, featuring a host of kids’ delights.

The menu offers a host of kids’ delights, including Cumberland sausages with creamed mashed potatoes and rosemary-infused gravy, linguine pasta with a tomato sauce, fish and chips, and much more.

To redeem the offer, simply make a booking via The Ivy Premier Rewards app and present your card when dining.

The offer is available weekdays from 11.30am and ends on Friday, April 12.