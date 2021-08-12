Landscaping supplier scoops national award

Some of the Green-tech team celebrate outside the firm's HQ between Boroughbridge and Knaresborough.

The firm was announced as the winner at a the awards’ fourth annual ceremony, held at East Wintergarden in Canary Wharf, East London.

Sales director Richard Gill said Green-tech’s win was “brilliant news”, adding: “It means everything to me and the whole Green-tech team. Every single person plays their part and contributes to Green-tech’s success, and I am proud of each individual team member.

“We work hard to provide market-leading products and excellent customer service levels to our customers; we have brilliant relationships with our suppliers and an amazing team. This winning combination is why we’ve won this category and I could not be happier.”

The Pro Landscaper Business Awards focus on how well companies run their business, taking into account profitability, sustainability, corporate social responsibility, commitment to the landscaping sector, and client/supplier relationships.

Kate Humes, marketing director Green-tech, said: “Our reputation within the industry is strong and something we are very proud of. We aim to be best supplier and provide outstanding levels of customer service to our customers.