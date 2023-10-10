Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tadcaster Tower Brewery, on Station Road, is home to more than 100 colleagues in roles covering engineering, quality, warehousing, brewing and kegging, health and safety, support functions and site management.

A programme of significant investment and infrastructure upgrades over the next two years will increase the brewery’s capacity to produce leading beers including Carling, Coors, Madri Excepcional and Worthington’s, using more advanced, energy-efficient equipment.

News of this investment comes as the latest project at the Tower Brewery – the site’s new carbon dioxide recovery facility – is almost complete. It will be operational in early 2024.

Pictured from the left are Stephen Moore (director of the Molson Coors brewery in Tadcaster), Keir Mather MP and Fraser Thomson (operations director for Western Europe at Molson Coors)

Stephen Moore, director of the Molson Coors brewery in Tadcaster, said: “Carbon dioxide is released during the beer fermentation process, but instead of entering the atmosphere, we will soon be able to recover and transfer carbon dioxide within the brewery before it’s purified and compressed into a liquid for storage.

“From there it will be turned back into gas to be used in the packaging process, where it will be injected into the fermented product, giving our beer its signature fizz.

"This will make us more self-sufficient and play an important part in reducing our emissions.

“This is a landmark moment in our history, and as we prepare to ramp up production in the months and years ahead, it means we can keep making the nation’s favourite beer brands while reducing our impact on the environment.”

Keir Mather MP visits the new carbon dioxide recovery facility at the Molson Coors brewery in Tadcaster

After visiting the site Keir Mather, MP for Selby and Ainsty, said the facility will have a big impact on the journey towards net zero.

He said: “Molson Coors is setting a fantastic example in Tadcaster, showing a real willingness to invest for the benefit of its colleagues, the local community and the environment.

“The new carbon dioxide recovery facility is hugely impressive, and its impact will be even more so.