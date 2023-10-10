News you can trust since 1836
'Landmark moment' as Molson Coors brewery in Tadcaster announces £10million investment to increase site's capacity and improve its sustainability

Molson Coors Beverage Company has announced plans to invest £10million in its Tadcaster brewery to increase production capacity and efficiency, as well as reducing emissions.
By Dominic Brown
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:05 BST
The Tadcaster Tower Brewery, on Station Road, is home to more than 100 colleagues in roles covering engineering, quality, warehousing, brewing and kegging, health and safety, support functions and site management.

A programme of significant investment and infrastructure upgrades over the next two years will increase the brewery’s capacity to produce leading beers including Carling, Coors, Madri Excepcional and Worthington’s, using more advanced, energy-efficient equipment.

News of this investment comes as the latest project at the Tower Brewery – the site’s new carbon dioxide recovery facility – is almost complete. It will be operational in early 2024.

Pictured from the left are Stephen Moore (director of the Molson Coors brewery in Tadcaster), Keir Mather MP and Fraser Thomson (operations director for Western Europe at Molson Coors)Pictured from the left are Stephen Moore (director of the Molson Coors brewery in Tadcaster), Keir Mather MP and Fraser Thomson (operations director for Western Europe at Molson Coors)
Stephen Moore, director of the Molson Coors brewery in Tadcaster, said: “Carbon dioxide is released during the beer fermentation process, but instead of entering the atmosphere, we will soon be able to recover and transfer carbon dioxide within the brewery before it’s purified and compressed into a liquid for storage.

“From there it will be turned back into gas to be used in the packaging process, where it will be injected into the fermented product, giving our beer its signature fizz.

"This will make us more self-sufficient and play an important part in reducing our emissions.

“This is a landmark moment in our history, and as we prepare to ramp up production in the months and years ahead, it means we can keep making the nation’s favourite beer brands while reducing our impact on the environment.”

Keir Mather MP visits the new carbon dioxide recovery facility at the Molson Coors brewery in TadcasterKeir Mather MP visits the new carbon dioxide recovery facility at the Molson Coors brewery in Tadcaster
After visiting the site Keir Mather, MP for Selby and Ainsty, said the facility will have a big impact on the journey towards net zero.

He said: “Molson Coors is setting a fantastic example in Tadcaster, showing a real willingness to invest for the benefit of its colleagues, the local community and the environment.

“The new carbon dioxide recovery facility is hugely impressive, and its impact will be even more so.

"It’s a source of pride that such iconic brands are made right here on our doorstep, using the very latest technology as together we all work towards a net zero future.”

