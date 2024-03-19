Lancashire business owner launches specialist care home exterior cleaning service

With an unwavering commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the importance of cleanliness in care facilities, JJL offers a comprehensive range of exterior cleaning services designed to revitalise and maintain the aesthetic appeal of care homes. From immaculate roofs to pristine facades and rejuvenated outdoor spaces, JJL ensures that every care home they work on makes a lasting impression on residents, visitors, and staff alike.

"The care home industry in the UK is huge, and, having cleaned several care homes, I recognise the vital role that care homes play in providing comfort and support to residents and the tailored service that’s required. A care home’s internal space is kept clean and hygienic by staff and cleaning operatives to protect the health and safety of its residents, and I believe that the same attention should be given to the exterior of the property, too, not least to protect the integrity of the building from a build-up of mould and moss which can lead to damp. That's why we are dedicated to delivering top-tier exterior cleaning solutions that enhance the overall environment and promote a sense of well-being."