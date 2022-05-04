Knaresborough traders remain optimistic

Knaresborough's recent spring fair which has been praised for boosting trade. Picture James Hardisty

The group reported that some three out of four traders said that conditions were either the same or better than pre-Covid pandemic, suggesting that all the efforts to support local during the pandemic are bearing fruit.

But the Chamber also reported growing pressures on costs of stock and overheads, which were the top concerns of traders.

Chamber Committee member Charlotte Gale said: “Whilst we’re obviously pleased that most traders in Knaresborough are positive about current conditions, there is also a real concern about the impacts of rising prices for both business costs and people’s spending power over coming months.”

When asked what would further support recovery, traders said that most effort should be put into encouraging existing and new residents from the town’s local housing developments to continue to shop local.

This message is part of the joint initiative between Chamber and Knaresborough Connectors, the Lions and Rotary with the Welcome to Knaresborough booklet which is distributed free to all new residents.

Peter Lacey, fellow Chamber Committee member, said: “Everybody in the town wants to see a thriving business community for convenience, recreation, jobs and ensuring an attractive visitor experience.

“It’s only by working together in that goal that we can weather whatever the cost of living crisis sends our way.”

Some of the comments by traders in the survey responses reflect the cautiously optimistic mood reflected in the survey.

“We need to keep working on making the High Street tidier,” commented one.

Another trader added: “The recent Spring Fair was brilliant because it supported business and didn’t compete with them.”

“Never seen Knaresborough so busy its fantastic. The town is buzzing.”