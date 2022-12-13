Knaresborough parents urged to check possible £500 annual rail ticket saving by Northern on school commute to York

Northern is urging parents across North Yorkshire to spend less money on their child’s commute to school in 2023. (Picture Jonny Walton)

Northern is urging parents across North Yorkshire to spend less money on their child’s commute to school in 2023 – by investing in an Under 16 Education Season Ticket.

The train operator has teamed-up with upwards of 124 secondary schools and university technical colleges across the length and breadth of its network - including many in York and Skipton - to offer an Under 16 Education Season Ticket

The special season ticket offers students at their schools up to 75% off the normal adult fare.

For the Knaresborough to York route when buying a child’s Anytime Day Return rail ticket based on 195 school days, which would usually cost £965.25, the new Under 16 EST would cost £390.00 in 2023 - an annual saving of £575.25.

Under 16 Education Season Tickets offer unlimited travel between two stations and are valid seven days a week.

They can be used at weekends and during the holidays – not just the 195 days per year that schools are open.

Under 16 Education Season Tickets are on sale until Monday, January 16, 2023.

For a full list of participating schools, visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/educational-season

