Knaresborough parents urged to check possible £500 annual rail ticket saving by Northern on school commute to York

Harrogate rail line operator Northern is urging Knaresborough parents to take advantage of a school commute to York which could save them more than £500.

By Graham Chalmers
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Northern is urging parents across North Yorkshire to spend less money on their child’s commute to school in 2023. (Picture Jonny Walton)
Northern is urging parents across North Yorkshire to spend less money on their child’s commute to school in 2023 – by investing in an Under 16 Education Season Ticket.

The train operator has teamed-up with upwards of 124 secondary schools and university technical colleges across the length and breadth of its network - including many in York and Skipton - to offer an Under 16 Education Season Ticket

The special season ticket offers students at their schools up to 75% off the normal adult fare.

For the Knaresborough to York route when buying a child’s Anytime Day Return rail ticket based on 195 school days, which would usually cost £965.25, the new Under 16 EST would cost £390.00 in 2023 - an annual saving of £575.25.

Under 16 Education Season Tickets offer unlimited travel between two stations and are valid seven days a week.

They can be used at weekends and during the holidays – not just the 195 days per year that schools are open.

Under 16 Education Season Tickets are on sale until Monday, January 16, 2023.

For a full list of participating schools, visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/educational-season

A full restitution of the cuts made to services on the Harrogate Line in May 2022 took place on Sunday when a new timetable was introduced.

Strike action by the RMT union is still impacting on services.

