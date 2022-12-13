Knaresborough parents urged to check possible £500 annual rail ticket saving by Northern on school commute to York
Harrogate rail line operator Northern is urging Knaresborough parents to take advantage of a school commute to York which could save them more than £500.
Northern is urging parents across North Yorkshire to spend less money on their child’s commute to school in 2023 – by investing in an Under 16 Education Season Ticket.
The train operator has teamed-up with upwards of 124 secondary schools and university technical colleges across the length and breadth of its network - including many in York and Skipton - to offer an Under 16 Education Season Ticket
The special season ticket offers students at their schools up to 75% off the normal adult fare.
For the Knaresborough to York route when buying a child’s Anytime Day Return rail ticket based on 195 school days, which would usually cost £965.25, the new Under 16 EST would cost £390.00 in 2023 - an annual saving of £575.25.
Under 16 Education Season Tickets offer unlimited travel between two stations and are valid seven days a week.
They can be used at weekends and during the holidays – not just the 195 days per year that schools are open.
Under 16 Education Season Tickets are on sale until Monday, January 16, 2023.
For a full list of participating schools, visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/educational-season
A full restitution of the cuts made to services on the Harrogate Line in May 2022 took place on Sunday when a new timetable was introduced.
Strike action by the RMT union is still impacting on services.