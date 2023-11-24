Knaresborough Indian takeaway handed three out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A Knaresborough takeaway has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning standards are ‘generally satisfactory’.
Chilli Hut located on Chain Lane in Knaresborough, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 18 October.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/