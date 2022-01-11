Knaresborough firm delivers aeronautical glamping pods to Lake District holiday park

Knaresborough-based Anthropods has delivered and installed the first of two Bleriot Plus glamping pods at Black Beck Holiday Park, near Ulverston in the Southern Lake District.

The 7.2 metre long Bleriot Plus pods, made by Knaresborough-based Anthropods, can sleep four people and include a fully kitted-out kitchen, wet-room with shower and even a heated towel-rail, plus Bluetooth speakers, media area and storage space. Each pod comes with a three-year guarantee with and an expected life-cycle of over 25 years.

For park operator Partingtons, which owns seven parks across the North of England, this is the first installation of luxury glamping pods, a move away from traditional lodges and static caravans.

“We are the first Holiday Park in the Lake District to offer luxury glamping Anthro- pods and we can’t wait to welcome our first customers this February,’ said Partingtons park manager Lisa Ripley.

Anthropods is the brainchild of Rik Currie, who has previously pioneered innovative design at Ford, Chrysler and the Dutch state railways. Since it launched in 2018, it has attracted attention from buyers in Europe and the Gulf states, and has recently seen an upturn in interest due to Covid-driven staycations.

Mr Currie said: “These latest Bleriot Plus 7.2-metre length models feature all the latest developments and refinements that make our Anthropods so popular. They combine LPG gas for heating and cooking, plus electrics for lighting and phone-charging. We have included for the first time heated seating in the exterior porch/viewing area complemented with a fold-down drinks table.”

Douglas Adamson, chairman of Anthropods, added: “Any time of the year is a good time to take break; site owners are looking to extend their seasons and install products that have a long sustainable life and can realise a fast return on their investment.

“Our pods meet these market demands with their revolutionary shape, green credentials and trademark registered, leg design, that enables our pods to be located on sloping and uneven terrain.