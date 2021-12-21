Knaresborough cafe lease on market

The Black Mulberry is set along the town’s iconic Waterside, with views across the river and was started as a cafe by Alex Chaytor in 2015.

Business property adviser Christie & Co said Alex, having built it into a reputable and high trading business over the years, has decided to create a new lease and is seeking an enthusiastic leasehold operator to take the reins.

Alex said: “Since purchasing the business I’ve had some really wonderful times here with my team.

“The business really does have such potential to increase trade. For instance, due to family commitments, I have never utilised the alcohol license or extended the restaurant trading hours into the evening.

“The timing is right for me now to step away from the business, whilst retaining the freehold and I am open to negotiations on new lease terms to the right operator.”

Sam Ashton, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, added: “After discussing with my client for some time, she is now ready to sell the business by way of a new leasehold agreement.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for a regional or experienced independent operator to take over a well-established and high trading business in a prime Knaresborough location, with guaranteed local and tourist footfall every day. I look forward to engaging with prospective experienced operators.”