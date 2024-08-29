Knaresborough-based Oracle Car Finance raises incredible £50,000 for Martin House Children’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s leading funder of high-end vehicles, Oracle Car Finance, has raised over £50,000 for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Oracle Car Finance, located in Knaresborough, has been supporting the Wetherby charity for two years, and confirms the extension of their corporate partnership for a third consecutive year.

Marking the beginning of their third year as a charity partner, the North Yorkshire-based finance broker welcomed thousands of car enthusiasts, along with an array of highly-sought after supercars to The Motorist on Monday while ‘Marty’ – the Martin House mascot – was also in attendance, representing the hospice and the free care they provide to children and young people, with life-limiting illnesses, across Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the exquisite cars on show at the event was an unrestored classic 1989 Porsche 930 Turbo, a pristine Ferrari F8, a Mercedes 300SL, along with a McLaren 600LT, which are all examples of the vehicles that can be funded by Oracle.

Oracle Car Finance, based in Knaresborough, has raised over £50,000 for Martin House Children’s Hospice

Peter Brook, Oracle Car Finance Managing Director and Founder, said: “Martin House Children’s Hospice supports families in the local community and we are in awe of the work that they do and the extent of the positive impact they have in Yorkshire, offering important care and support services.

"The team at Oracle have all come together over the last two years to creatively fundraise, with such fantastic results.

“We wanted to bring together our partnerships, both with The Motorist and our chosen charity, to host a special Supercar Bank Holiday Meet to further fundraise, and this event has now taken our fundraising total over £50,000, which I’m proud to say is due to the dedication of our staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wish to thank all in attendance and the numerous Porsche Club GB members supporting the event.”

Hannah Finan, Partnerships Executive at Martin House Children’s Hospice, added: “Martin House only receives 1 per cent of funding to support our children and families from across Yorkshire, so events like Supercar Monday with Oracle Finance are vital for us to keep our services going.

"Not only do they help us secure the funds we need to support children and young people with life-limiting illnesses, but they also help us grow awareness, letting people know we are here if they need our support.

"Without these kind of events, Martin House would not survive.

"Thank you to everyone involved and who supported on the day.”

For more information about Oracle Car Finance, visit https://www.oraclefinance.co.uk/