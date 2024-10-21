Knaresborough-based Oracle Car Finance opens new office in the South of England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oracle Car Finance, a North Yorkshire-based finance broker with its headquarters located in Knaresborough, has recruited seven new members of staff over the last three months, in the London area – to support recent business growth in London and the surrounding areas.

All of the new members of the Oracle Car Finance team, covering the South of England, have come directly from the automotive industry with vast experience in the supercar and luxury vehicle markets.

The funder’s recent expansion in the South of England has also required the opening of a new office in Chelmsford, on Parkway. The business is still currently recruiting in the London and Essex areas due to the company’s rapid growth, after reaching the milestone of £2 billion in vehicle funding this June, and as the organisation heads towards celebrating 20 years since inception in 2025.

Bradley Redgewell, part of the newly formed Oracle Car Finance team based at the Chelmsford office, said, “The automotive market in London and the surrounding areas continues to show significant growth, particularly in the luxury and supercar segments. London remains a key hotspot for high-end automotive sales, driven by a combination of affluent clientele and a passion for exclusive brands. In recent years, we’ve seen increasing demand for bespoke finance solutions tailored to the needs of supercar enthusiasts.

“Since joining, I’ve had the opportunity to witness firsthand the company’s rapid growth and the evolving nature of this market. Oracle Car Finance’s dedication to providing personalised, flexible finance options has enabled us to maintain strong relationships with clients and adapt to market demands seamlessly.”

Oracle Car Finance takes the stress and confusion out of arranging car finance, providing a first-class service to customers, at no cost to them.