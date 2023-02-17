Kirkby Malzeard community pub campaigners welcome decision to dismiss planning appeal​

Henry Jenkins Community Pub

David Fielder, owner of part of the Henry Jenkins Inn, Kirkby Malzeard, appealed against Harrogate Borough Council’s refusal of planning permission for change of use, arguing the disused pub was no longer viable and that no one wanted to buy it.

At a planning inquiry last month the Henry Jenkins Community Pub (HJCP) group submitted evidence of six purchase offers - all of which have been rejected.

HJCP, who plan to reopen the venue as a community-owned pub and bistro, have also set out the business case for purchase and refurbishment with capital from shares issues, Government grants and low interest loans.

The Inspector, David Wyborn, said: ”I consider that HJCP has maintained a clear commitment over about 6 years to purchase the building and have established a legal entity to pursue that intention.​

“This is more than simply a group of local residents who have an aspiration to reopen the pub and, in my view, HJCP has demonstrated a formalised and committed approach with pledges, albeit not called in, to give reasonable confidence that it should be able to deliver on its intentions.”

With evidence of the continued success of more than 150 community-owned pubs, he said there was “a reasonable prospect” the Henry Jenkins could be run as a community pub on a viable basis.

Richard Sadler, HJCP’s chair, said: “We’re pleased that the inspector has taken the right decision and recognised that we are a genuine and credible community group.

“We should be given the chance to breathe new life into this much-loved local asset.

“We believe a revived Henry Jenkins could boost to our local economy, attract more visitors and transform the whole feel and atmosphere of the village.

“Harrogate Council rightly has policies to protect facilities in rural areas and with the village expanding fast, the need for a wider range of services is greater than ever.”

Over 170 villagers have pledged to buy community shares to the value of £230,000.