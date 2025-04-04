Kindness at work within Harrogate Integrated Facilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here at Harrogate Integrated Facilities (HIF) we are supportive of using surveys, especially when checking on the wellbeing of our colleagues. We have previously taken part in a wider Trust quarterly survey, based around our KITE values of Kindness, Integrity, Teamwork and Equality. We are now focusing on our HIF colleagues specifically and have introduced our own internal survey system.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are always focused on maintaining our Employer of Choice status and, as part of that work, we are keen to hear the views of our colleagues. Whether this be through our Colleague Forum, which meets every month and is open to all colleagues, or through an official survey, the results and feedback is invaluable and helps us to structure our Business Plan for the coming year.

We have recently undertaken our Kindness Survey, the first of 2025 and we are delighted to have received such positive results!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 70% of our staff often or always look forward to coming to work, with 78% of colleagues reporting that time passes quickly.

Teamwork makes the Dream work!

We ask a wide variety of questions within our survey with the aim of encouraging our colleagues to consider both how they are treated by other colleagues, but also to consider their own behaviour towards others. As many of our colleagues interact with the public, from our catering colleagues serving customers, or our porters transporting patients and interacting with families, not to mention the wider contact of our other colleagues, we invest a lot of time into ensuring the right attitude is adopted through our working lives. We know if colleagues are happy in their work they are likely to go the extra mile.

More than 65% of colleagues reported regularly experiencing or witnessing acts of kindness within their teams, whether this be towards other colleagues, patients or visitors.

We are encouraged that over 60% of colleagues felt able to make suggestions to improve the work of their team, as we recognise that those on the frontlines often have the most effective suggestions for service improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of our colleagues agreed that HIF is proactively supporting the health and wellbeing of our teams. We are proud to be able to offer Employee Assistance programmes, mental health support, access to a wide variety of staff support networks and much more. Encouragingly, over 70% of colleagues report that HIF takes the time to share information and to keep colleagues informed, whether this be through regular email updates, team meetings or 1:1 conversations.

Finally, many of our colleagues would recommend HIF as a place to work – perhaps you should keep an eye on our website for any vacancy information and consider joining us?

If you would like more information about HIF or the work that we do, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].