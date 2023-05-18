The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.

The winners will be announced at a glittering black tie awards ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, May 25, hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood.

Your last chance to buy your tickets is May 23 – they are £85 per person and include arrival drinks, a three course dinner, half a bottle of wine and entertainment.

There is just one week to go until the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

A spokesperson for LCF Law, which is sponsoring the Best SME Company award, said: “LCF Law can trace its history as part of the Harrogate business community back over 100 years as a law firm practising from the town centre.

"We are invested in the community in so many ways and to support the annual Harrogate Business Awards is a privilege.

"We are delighted to celebrate and honour the success of local businesses.”

This year, Matthew Chapman, Manager of Harrogate BID, Sue Kramer, President of Harrogate Chamber of Commerce, Stuart Wright of Evelyn Partners LLP, Mike Patterson, Head of Employment at Berwins Solicitors, and Nicola Stamford, Owner and Founding Director of The Big Bamboo Agency, formed our panel of judges and met last month to determine the winners of the awards.

Matthew Reeder (Head of Audience at Harrogate Advertiser) with the judging panel - Stuart Wright (Evelyn Partners LLP), Matthew Chapman (Manager of Harrogate BID), Mike Patterson (Head of Employment at Berwins Solicitors), Nicola Stamford (Owner and Founding Director of The Big Bamboo Agency) and Sue Kramer (President of Harrogate Chamber of Commerce)

Here is a list of all the finalists for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023...

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by VQ Solutions): Ailsa Bailey - Blue Willow Heritage; Grace Bald - Cedar Court Hotel; Scott Palmer - Labcorp; and Sophie Cowler - Berwins Solicitors.

Best Independent Business: Astral Gymnastics Club; SheerBliss; The Soundproofing Store; and Yorkshire Appliance Repairs Ltd.

Best SME Company (sponsored by LCF Law): Beaucare Medical Ltd; Cause UK; IDR Law; and Permaquip - Aquarius Rail.

The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards will be hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood

Business in the Community (sponsored by Brackenfield School): Belzona Polymerics Ltd; Enchantica’s; Harrogate College; Verity Frearson; and Your Harrogate.

Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners): Alastair Taylor - Nynet Ltd; Ian Baker - The Soundproofing Store; Mrs Sylvia Brett - Harrogate Ladies' College; and Tiffany Snowden - Blue Willow Heritage Ltd.

Employee Health & Wellbeing Award: Belzona Polymerics Ltd; Harrogate College; Harrogate International Festivals; and Harlow Consulting.

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Berwins): LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers - Travis Perkins Plc; and Vida Healthcare Limited.

Rural Business of the Year (sponsored by HRH Group): Claire Baxter Gallery; The Motorist; Toft Gate Barn; and Yolk Farm.

Technology & Digital Award: Garage Services Online; Howard Conrad; ICE - Strive Group Ltd; and NYnet Ltd.

Sustainability Award; Belzona Polymerics Ltd; Harrogate College; Nearly New Cashmere Co.; and Number Thirteen.

Tourism Award (sponsored by Rudding Park): Destination Harrogate; Harrogate International Festivals; Mother Shipton's Cave; and Turkish Baths Harrogate.

Small Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate): Mama Doreen’s Emporium; Number Thirteen; The Motorist; The Wild Swan; and Yolk Farm

Large Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate): Cedar Court Hotel; Grantley Hall; HRH Group; The Crown Hotel Harrogate; and The West Park Hotel

Business of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners): Winner to be announced on the night

Special Recognition Award (sponsored by Big Bamboo Agency): Winner to be announced on the night

