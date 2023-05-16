Just one week left to get your tickets for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.

The winners will be announced at a glittering black tie awards ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, May 25, hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood.

Your last chance to buy your tickets is May 23 which are £85 per person and includes arrival drinks, a three course dinner, half a bottle of wine and entertainment.

There is still time to get your tickets for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

A spokesperson for Brackenfield School, who is sponsoring the Business in the Community award, said: “Community is one of the four mission areas of Harrogate’s leading independent prep school, Brackenfield.

"When we talk about community at our school, we talk about citizenship, values, identity, service, and partnership.

"A thriving local business economy is a result of a strong community and our children, though young, already know that community and business both thrive in Harrogate.

"It is for this reason that we are delighted to sponsor the Business in the Community category at the Harrogate Business Awards.”

This year, Matthew Chapman, Manager of Harrogate BID, Sue Kramer, President of Harrogate Chamber of Commerce, Stuart Wright of Evelyn Partners LLP, Mike Patterson, Head of Employment at Berwins Solicitors and Nicola Stamford, Owner and Founding Director of The Big Bamboo Agency formed our panel of judges who met last month to determine the winners of the awards.

On the judging process, Matthew Chapman said: “The quality and range of entries in this years awards was outstanding and is testament to all who entered and have been nominated.

"I’m really looking forward to putting more faces to names at the awards ceremony to celebrate the many successes and fantastic town we all work within and call home.”

Here is a list of all the finalists for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023...

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by VQ Solutions)

Ailsa Bailey - Blue Willow Heritage

Grace Bald - Cedar Court Hotel

Scott Palmer - Labcorp

Sophie Cowler - Berwins Solicitors

Best Independent Business

Astral Gymnastics Club

SheerBliss

The Soundproofing Store

Yorkshire Appliance Repairs Ltd

Best SME Company (sponsored by LCF Law)

Beaucare Medical Ltd

Cause UK

IDR Law

Permaquip - Aquarius Rail

Business in the Community (sponsored by Brackenfield School)

Belzona Polymerics Ltd

Enchantica’s

Harrogate College

Verity Frearson

Your Harrogate

Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners)

Alastair Taylor - Nynet Ltd

Ian Baker - The Soundproofing Store

Mrs Sylvia Brett - Harrogate Ladies' College

Tiffany Snowden - Blue Willow Heritage Ltd

Employee Health & Wellbeing Award

Belzona Polymerics Ltd

Harrogate College

Harrogate International Festivals

Harlow Consulting

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Berwins)

LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers - Travis Perkins Plc

Vida Healthcare Limited

Rural Business of the Year (sponsored by HRH Group)

Claire Baxter Gallery

The Motorist

Toft Gate Barn

Yolk Farm

Technology & Digital Award

Garage Services Online

Howard Conrad

ICE - Strive Group Ltd

NYnet Ltd

Sustainability Award

Belzona Polymerics Ltd

Harrogate College

Nearly New Cashmere Co.

Number Thirteen

Tourism Award (sponsored by Rudding Park)

Destination Harrogate

Harrogate International Festivals

Mother Shipton's Cave

Turkish Baths Harrogate

Small Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate)

Mama Doreen’s Emporium

Number Thirteen

The Motorist

The Wild Swan

Yolk Farm

Large Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate)

Cedar Court Hotel

Grantley Hall

HRH Group

The Crown Hotel Harrogate

The West Park Hotel

Business of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners)

Winner to be announced on the night

Special Recognition Award (sponsored by Big Bamboo Agency)

Winner to be announced on the night

