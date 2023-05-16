Just one week left to get your tickets for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023
There is just over a week to go until the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023 and there is still time to get your tickets.
The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.
The winners will be announced at a glittering black tie awards ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, May 25, hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood.
Your last chance to buy your tickets is May 23 which are £85 per person and includes arrival drinks, a three course dinner, half a bottle of wine and entertainment.
A spokesperson for Brackenfield School, who is sponsoring the Business in the Community award, said: “Community is one of the four mission areas of Harrogate’s leading independent prep school, Brackenfield.
"When we talk about community at our school, we talk about citizenship, values, identity, service, and partnership.
"A thriving local business economy is a result of a strong community and our children, though young, already know that community and business both thrive in Harrogate.
"It is for this reason that we are delighted to sponsor the Business in the Community category at the Harrogate Business Awards.”
This year, Matthew Chapman, Manager of Harrogate BID, Sue Kramer, President of Harrogate Chamber of Commerce, Stuart Wright of Evelyn Partners LLP, Mike Patterson, Head of Employment at Berwins Solicitors and Nicola Stamford, Owner and Founding Director of The Big Bamboo Agency formed our panel of judges who met last month to determine the winners of the awards.
On the judging process, Matthew Chapman said: “The quality and range of entries in this years awards was outstanding and is testament to all who entered and have been nominated.
"I’m really looking forward to putting more faces to names at the awards ceremony to celebrate the many successes and fantastic town we all work within and call home.”
Here is a list of all the finalists for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023...
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by VQ Solutions)
Ailsa Bailey - Blue Willow Heritage
Grace Bald - Cedar Court Hotel
Scott Palmer - Labcorp
Sophie Cowler - Berwins Solicitors
Best Independent Business
Astral Gymnastics Club
SheerBliss
The Soundproofing Store
Yorkshire Appliance Repairs Ltd
Best SME Company (sponsored by LCF Law)
Beaucare Medical Ltd
Cause UK
IDR Law
Permaquip - Aquarius Rail
Business in the Community (sponsored by Brackenfield School)
Belzona Polymerics Ltd
Enchantica’s
Harrogate College
Verity Frearson
Your Harrogate
Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners)
Alastair Taylor - Nynet Ltd
Ian Baker - The Soundproofing Store
Mrs Sylvia Brett - Harrogate Ladies' College
Tiffany Snowden - Blue Willow Heritage Ltd
Employee Health & Wellbeing Award
Belzona Polymerics Ltd
Harrogate College
Harrogate International Festivals
Harlow Consulting
Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Berwins)
LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers - Travis Perkins Plc
Vida Healthcare Limited
Rural Business of the Year (sponsored by HRH Group)
Claire Baxter Gallery
The Motorist
Toft Gate Barn
Yolk Farm
Technology & Digital Award
Garage Services Online
Howard Conrad
ICE - Strive Group Ltd
NYnet Ltd
Sustainability Award
Belzona Polymerics Ltd
Harrogate College
Nearly New Cashmere Co.
Number Thirteen
Tourism Award (sponsored by Rudding Park)
Destination Harrogate
Harrogate International Festivals
Mother Shipton's Cave
Turkish Baths Harrogate
Small Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate)
Mama Doreen’s Emporium
Number Thirteen
The Motorist
The Wild Swan
Yolk Farm
Large Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate)
Cedar Court Hotel
Grantley Hall
HRH Group
The Crown Hotel Harrogate
The West Park Hotel
Business of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners)
Winner to be announced on the night
Special Recognition Award (sponsored by Big Bamboo Agency)
Winner to be announced on the night
For more information and to buy your tickets, visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/hba-2023/