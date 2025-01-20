Johnsons celebrates fourth consecutive year of plant healthy accreditation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Johnsons Nurseries Ltd, a leader in the UK’s horticultural industry, is thrilled to announce its fourth successive year of achieving Plant Healthy Accreditation. This continued recognition underscores the nursery’s enduring commitment to safeguarding plant health and championing sustainability in the sector.

The Plant Healthy Accreditation is awarded to organizations that meet rigorous plant health management standards as outlined by the UK Plant Health Assurance Scheme (UKPHAS). By achieving this certification, Johnsons reaffirms its dedication to upholding best practices in biosecurity and plant care and recently completed internal plant health training for its staff.

Plant health is vital not only to Johnsons but also to nurseries across the country for a multitude of reasons. Protecting our woodlands from pests and diseases such as ash dieback and oak processionary moth is essential to safeguarding native flora and fauna from the threat of non-native species.

Healthy plants are fundamental to the creation of beautiful gardens and landscapes and are essential for life itself. They produce the oxygen we breathe and absorb carbon dioxide. Plants also play a critical role in our food systems; without them, humanity would not survive.

Recently completed plant health training

Securing Plant Healthy Accreditation for a fourth consecutive year is a significant milestone for Johnsons Nurseries Ltd. It reflects the company’s proactive measures in mitigating biosecurity risks and delivering impeccable-quality plants.

Jonathan Whittemore, Commercial and Business Manager at Johnsons Nurseries Ltd, said: “Reaching our fourth year as a Plant Healthy accredited business is a proud achievement for everyone at Johnsons Nurseries Ltd. It’s a clear indication of our ongoing efforts to prioritise plant health and support the resilience of the UK’s horticultural ecosystem. We remain committed to setting industry standards for quality and environmental responsibility.”

In addition to this accomplishment, Johnsons is proud to be certified under BSI ISO 14001 for Environmental Management and ISO 9001 for Quality Management. These certifications further demonstrate the company’s commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and delivering the highest quality products and services to its customers.