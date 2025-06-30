Johnsons celebrates completion of Fourth Plant Identification Training Program

Johnsons Nurseries Ltd proudly marks a significant milestone with the successful completion of its fourth in-house Plant Identification Training Program since the initiative began in 2023. The Spring 2025 session, which concluded on June 19th, continues the company’s strong commitment to employee development and horticultural excellence.

As one of the UK’s largest commercial nursery growers, Johnsons has been growing for over a century and supplies 5 to 6 million plants every year from its five sites across the Vale of York.

This seasonal training—now firmly established within Johnsons annual development calendar—forms part of a structured, year-round learning journey. Alongside previous autumn, winter, and summer sessions, this spring/early summer edition reinforces the company's dedication to building horticultural expertise across its workforce.

A total of 21 employees from a range of different departments completed the spring/early summer program, which focused on expanding plant knowledge across seasonal varieties. In a ceremony held to celebrate their achievement, certificates were awarded by Production Director Robert Richardson.

Those completing the 9-week course included: Molly Buckle, Florence Marsden, Louise Roberts, Aaron Ferraioli, Henry Greaves, Jack Woodworth, Harry Helman, Tom Laws, Matt Falokun, Kayleigh Shaw, Jordan Riley, Levi Riley, Ben Gannon, Josh O'Brien, Mark Swallow, Simon Maddison, Moshtaq Miri, Kobe Williams, Chris Pitwood, Shelley Pawson, and Joel Constanza.

Florence Marsden, Louise Roberts, andBen Gannon achieved a perfect score of 10/10 in every session they attended, demonstrating outstanding consistency and dedication.

Graham Richardson, Johnsons Group Managing Director, commented: “With four successful plant ID programs completed since 2023, we’ve built a strong foundation for continuous learning at Johnsons. We’re proud of the progress our team has made and excited to continue this momentum. Our 2025 plans include further development of these training sessions, along with expanded Plant Health and bespoke horticulture training later in the year.”