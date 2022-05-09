Jobs boost with estate extension

Phase four of Thorp Arch Estate’s Ash Way development near Wetherby will feature nine light industrial units, which will each have solar photovoltaic panels fitted as standard, making them operationally carbon net zero.

The 93,527 sq ft extension, which is being built for estate owner, Patrizia Hanover Property Unit Trust, will be divided into individual units of between 4,000 sq ft and 31,527 sq ft.

It is expected to be complete in November this year.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Munns, director of Wharfedale Property Management, which manages Thorp Arch Estate, said: “As we offer tenants an out-of-town parkland setting, high environmental specifications are important to us and we are pleased to be providing solar photovoltaic panels with free electricity, particularly during the current energy crisis, and creating premises which will be operationally carbon net zero as part of moves to help tackle climate change.

“We are already receiving strong interest from potential occupiers.

“Solicitors have been instructed on an agreement for lease for unit 21, the biggest in the new development at 31,527 sq ft, and there is significant interest in two other units.”

The scheme will comprise seven-metre-eave warehouses, up-and-over loading doors, heated offices, PIR operated LED lighting, loading yards and full fibre to the premises (FFTP), using Thorp Arch Estate’s superfast broadband.

The new industrial units are being built by Castlehouse Construction, Leeds, with property and construction consultants, LHL Group, York, acting for Patrizia Hanover Property Unit Trust.