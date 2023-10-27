'Jail' time for leading Harrogate figures in charity stunt for Saint Michaels’ Hospice via JustGiving
Your Harrogate radio station’s Nick Hancock has organised the ‘Jail or Bail’ fundraiser which will involve a team of well-known figures from Harrogate BID, Vida Healthcare, Rudding Park, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce and Harrogate Town being locked up and only released if they meet a fundraising target for fantastic local charity Saint Michaels’ Hospice.
The good news for those ‘jailed’ is their ‘cell’ is the luxurious confines of The Harrogate Inn.
Nick Hancock, Presenter and Creative Director at Your Harrogate, said: “Working in the Harrogate district for so many years, you realise that pretty much everyone you meet has had some experience of the care and support offered by Saint Michael’s.
“This seemed like a great way to support this well-loved charity.”
The ‘prisoners’ doing ‘porridge’ for their fictitious crimes at The Harrogate Inn today Friday, October 27 from 10am will have four hours to come up with their ‘bail’ via public donations to JustGiving to ensure their release.
Volunteers include Matthew Mackeness from Rudding Park, James Rycroft from Vida Healthcare, Matthew Chapman and Bethany Allen from Harrogate BID and Harry Gator from Harrogate Town Football Club.
Tony Collins, chief executive of Saint Michael’s Hospice, said: “We are delighted that Nick and his team have chosen to support us in this imaginative and fun way.
“The money they raise will make a real difference ’”
To donate, visit: https://justgiving.com/campaign/jailandbailyourharrogate