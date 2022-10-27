Flashback to last year's Harrogate bonfire and fireworks display on the Stray. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Harrogate Round Table has announced that the annual Stray fireworks, will once again include a bonfire, on Saturday, November 5.

Volunteers from Harrogate Round Table, who organise the annual charity event, now in its 51st year, have reversed the decision made in September to not include a bonfire at this year's event.

Andy Rickard from Harrogate Round Table said: “Due to the cancellation of six bonfire and fireworks displays run by neighbouring Leeds City Council, we have taken the decision to reinstate the annual bonfire alongside the fireworks and live entertainment on the Stray this November”.

He continues: “Unlike other council-run fireworks displays, our event is made possible by volunteers and the generosity of local residents, businesses and visitors to our town.

"This year we are on a mission to raise £10,000, with all proceeds going to Harrogate Homeless Project which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary.”

Francis McAllister of Harrogate Homeless Project said “The Stray fireworks will be a cornerstone event in the charity’s 30th anniversary calendar.

"The money raised from the event will help us deliver more support, serve more hot meals and help more people into accommodation.”

In addition to the bonfire and fireworks display, visitors can expect a licensed bar, multiple food vendors, face-painting and family friendly entertainment on stage throughout.

Stray Fireworks & Bonfire Timetable

Entertainment will start from 5pm

The bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm

The fireworks finale will begin at 7.15pm

Entertainment will include:

Three Strikes - a band formed by pupils in St Aidan’s sixth form

Harrogate Theatre Choir

The Directors - well known local band having performed at Bed Race and Harrogate Beer Festival

Catering will include

Harrogate District Scouta will be selling burgers, hotdogs, tea and coffee and soft drinks

Pizza from NY Smokehouse

Andy Annat of Crackerjack

A licensed bar will be provided by Vintage Event Bars in conjunction with a new local bar

For safety reasons visitors are advised not to bring sparklers, but light up toys will be available for sale by volunteers from Pannal Primary PTA and Harrogate Gymnastics.

Any street-sellers outside of the Stray are not affiliated with the organisers and are not for charity.

The fireworks are held on the Stray alongside Oatlands Drive, close to St Aidan’s School, and will include 1,400 shots and over 250 mortar shells all provided by Ferrensby Fireworks, a local family run company.

There is no parking so it is recommended that attendees arrive on foot.

As the event is running for a longer period of time, event toilets will be available.

A charity collection will be held and all visitors are encouraged to donate as the event costs are paid for out of charitable funds and it is run entirely by volunteers.

All net proceeds will be donated to Harrogate Homeless Project.

You can make a donation online by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrogate-stray-charity-fireworks-2022

There are also sponsorship opportunities for any companies wishing to support the event and Harrogate RoundTable would like to express their sincere thanks to Ferrensby Fireworks, HACS, Techbuyer, Clarion Solicitors, Raworths, LAKE Financial Systems, Progress Consulting, and FTAV for having already committed their support.