It's official - Harrogate Christmas Fayre is bigger this year as capacity is reached early on stalls

Flashback to one of the Swiss style stalls at last year's Harrogate Christmas Fayre.

Starting on Friday, December 2, traders from the Yorkshire region are set to join international and European traders in pretty Swiss-style wooden chalets in Harrogate’s Christmas market, which has been expanded for 2022, offering a bigger and better festive experience.

Harrogate Christmas Fayre, which runs until December 11, is located in the town centre along Cambridge Street and Market Place and is designed to complement Harrogate’s range of town centre retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John McGivern, Destination Events Manager for Destination Harrogate, said: ”We’re delighted that Harrogate Christmas Fayre has reached capacity for traders and that the Christmas experience provided by Destination Harrogate is even stronger this year.

"This expanded offer looks set to draw more residents and visitors into Harrogate for the festive season, providing a fantastic boost to our local businesses and our visitor economy, and offering an even more exciting Christmas experience for everyone.”

One lucky – and local - company is trading for FREE at Harrogate Christmas Fayre, thanks to the Jolly Big Business Boost - an annual competition from by Market Place Europe, the organisers of the Christmas market.

The competition grants young businesses the opportunity to gain experience in the world of trading and to exhibit their products on a new platform with business mentoring and PR opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s winning company, The Harrogate Hamper, sells luxury products from jams to gins, beer to bath salts, using local suppliers.

Harrogate Christmas Fayre is an integral part of Destination Christmas, the Christmas campaign from Destination Harrogate, under the Visit Harrogate brand, that was launched successfully in 2021 by Harrogate Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign positions the Harrogate district as a first choice Christmas destination to enjoy exciting days out and short breaks away over the festive season.

Alongside the Christmas market, the festive offer in Harrogate includes the following:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Bird Made artisan market, taking place from 3-4 and 10-11 December

Exciting attractions ranging from an outdoor ice rink, new for 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

A giant Ferris wheel, traditional carousel and children’s fairground rides, supported by Harrogate Borough Council’s Parks and Environmental Services.

The Candy Cane Express road train

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-funded by Harrogate BID, this will transport revellers around the town centre for free while the market is taking place.

The train stops, which include a town centre location for the market and Crescent Gardens for the attractions, have been sponsored by West Park Hotel and Coach & Horses pub in Harrogate, part of the Provenance Collection group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Blundell, Head of Business Development at Provenance Collection, said: “We were thrilled to take up the opportunity to show our support for Destination Harrogate’s Christmas campaign, Destination Christmas.

“We always delight in welcoming visitors to our stunning spa town, especially at Christmas when our establishments are decorated with beautiful Christmas decorations by Helen James Flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And with Apres Ski in the West Park Courtyard on Fridays and Saturdays, and Master Chef Josh Whitehead’s winter warmers at the Coach & Horses, visitors to Harrogate’s Christmas markets can extend their festive experience with us for an extra magical escape.”