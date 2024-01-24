It's launch time for Harrogate awards event that celebrates town's crucial hospitality sector and always sells out
and live on Freeview channel 276
Organisers say nominations are now open for the 16th annual Harrogate’s Hospitality & Tourism Awards which have sold out every year since they were first launched.
Simon Cotton said the event is a chance to highlight all the staff who make a real difference to the town’s hospitality offering and the hundreds of thousands of tourists who visit the town each year.
“We love putting on these awards to celebrate all those who work so hard in our special industry,” said Mr Cotton, Group Managing Director of HRH Group in Harrogate which owns The Yorkshire Hotel and Fat Badger, I know and see how much it means to those nominated to be there on the night, getting all dressed up and having a chance to let their hair down a bit at what has become a huge annual celebration of hospitality in our great town.
"I still feel very proud after all these years whenever I walk in a business and see them displaying their award trophies.”
The Harrogate’s Hospitality & Tourism Awards themselves will be given out at a glittering black tie dinner and party on Monday, June 3 in the stunning confines of the Royal Hall which lends itself so perfectly for a night of spectacle and fun.
Supported by the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Association, an association of the leading hotel venues in the town, these awards celebrate and reward outstanding individuals and teams who truly represent the Harrogate district as one of the country’s leading destinations for both business and leisure tourism.
The 12 award categories are:
Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water
Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark
Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm
Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum HPL
Harrogate Ambassador – sponsored by Your Harrogate Radio
Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College
Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood
Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare
Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby Gin
Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by Guinness
Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor Brewery
Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift Show
Organisers say part of the reason for the enduring popularity of the event is that it respects everyone who works in Harrogate’s bar, restaurant, hotel and cafe trade, whether that’s front of house or behind the scenes
Simon Cotton said “We are looking for everyone in the tourism industry to join us again this year and get behind the awards; from the larger companies to independents, teams and individuals, we have an award that covers all that is great about the district, so we urge you to vote now for your favourite!”
Organisers stress that the judges are looking for the detail around why someone, a team or a business deserves their nomination.
The Hospitality Awards are not a numbers game.
As a result, it is well worth thinking about entering and taking time to tell us why your nomination is so worthy.
Nominations must be made before March 31, 2024
To complete the nomination form, visit: https://www.harrogatehospitality.co.uk/
Alternatively, fill in a physical version of the form which is available in restaurants, hotels, bars and The Tourist Information Centre at Crescent Gardens in Harrogate.
Finalists for each award will be invited to an awards gala dinner to be held at the Royal Hall on June 3, 2024.
To attended the awards dinner and support your nominations visit the website for details, or email [email protected] to book tickets or more