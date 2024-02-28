News you can trust since 1836
It’s Clean Ltd presents first of ten £250 donations to local charity

Harrogate based commercial cleaning company It’s Clean Ltd will donate a total of £2,500, split between ten charities in North and West Yorkshire, during 2024 to celebrate 25 years in business.
By Jenni MoulsonContributor
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:45 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 13:57 GMT
The first £250 donation was presented to one of the firm’s longstanding customers, the Harrogate charity Carers’ Resource, which provides essential support to adult carers and young carers in our region.

David Whan, Managing Director of It’s Clean, said: “Carers’ Resource is an incredible local charity that is there to support people who are doing a very difficult job looking after someone who depends on them for help.

“We are delighted to be marking our 25th anniversary in a positive way by supporting ten different charities who are doing fantastic work in our local area and we are pleased to be able to present the first of ten £250 donations to Carers’ Resource.”

David Whan of It's Clean Ltd with Jacky Bedford of Carers' ResourceDavid Whan of It's Clean Ltd with Jacky Bedford of Carers' Resource
David Whan of It's Clean Ltd with Jacky Bedford of Carers' Resource

David Whan visited Carers’ Resource recently and presented a cheque to Jacky Bedford, Engagement and Fundraising manager. He will present a cheque to a new charity each month between now and the end of the year.

