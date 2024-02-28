It’s Clean Ltd presents first of ten £250 donations to local charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first £250 donation was presented to one of the firm’s longstanding customers, the Harrogate charity Carers’ Resource, which provides essential support to adult carers and young carers in our region.

David Whan, Managing Director of It’s Clean, said: “Carers’ Resource is an incredible local charity that is there to support people who are doing a very difficult job looking after someone who depends on them for help.

“We are delighted to be marking our 25th anniversary in a positive way by supporting ten different charities who are doing fantastic work in our local area and we are pleased to be able to present the first of ten £250 donations to Carers’ Resource.”

David Whan of It's Clean Ltd with Jacky Bedford of Carers' Resource