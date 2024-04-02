It’s Clean Ltd donates £250 to Harrogate charity Time Together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Time Together supports disabled and autistic people to live life well, recognising that many disabled and autistic people face social isolation and barriers to accessing everyday activities.

The £250 donation was presented to Paul Forster from Time Together by David Whan, managing director of It’s Clean Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul said: “We are incredibly grateful to It’s Clean for this generous donation, which will help to fund a day out for our disabled and autistic clients, as part of Time Together’s initiative providing trips and events and offering opportunities to explore new places and experiences with friends that would not otherwise be available to them.

David Whan of It's Clean Ltd with Paul Forster from Time Together

“We firmly believe that this trip will have a profoundly positive impact on the confidence, mental health, and overall well-being of those people supported by the charity.

“By fostering a sense of joy and companionship, we anticipate that this experience will empower them to engage more actively in community activities and social events in the future.”

David Whan said: “Time Together is a fantastic local charity that is making a real difference to the quality of life of disabled and autistic people in our community.