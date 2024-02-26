It’s Clean looks ahead to third year of double digit growth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The multi-million pound turnover business has expanded its management team and moved to larger premises on Harrogate’s Hornbeam Park in the past 12 months to accommodate growth.

The firm promoted from within when recruiting for the role of general manager 2 years ago and has recently created two new operation manager roles and an administrator post. The firm’s field management and supervisor team has grown by 40 per cent over the past two years, supporting commercial clients throughout North and West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing Director, David Whan said he expected 2024 to see the same level of growth as 2022 and 2023 after the firm secured new multi-year office cleaning contracts with two of Harrogate’s biggest businesses, including Harrogate Spring Water.

David Whan of It's Clean Ltd

David said: “Some services are much better from local providers and contract cleaning is one of them, which is why we have focused our growth on a limited geographical area and developing a well-supported and highly trained regional team of cleaning staff and managers.”

It’s Clean provides incentivised online training and salaries that are above minimum wage, with 26 per cent of staff on the real living wage and a commitment to increase this by 20 per cent each year.

David added: ““We have overcome the recruitment challenges many operators face in our line of work by offering fair levels of pay and working hard to generate a sense of pride in being part of one of the most established and best known cleaning firms in the region.