‘It’s been a truly magical journey’: Popular Harrogate independent restaurant announces closure of York venue

Mama Doreen’s Emporium in Harrogate has announced that it will be closing its second venue in York, bringing an end to what has been described as a ‘truly magical journey’ in the city.

The award-winning independent restaurant opened at the Vangarde Shopping Park in November 2023.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Mama Doreen’s Emporium has expressed gratitude to everyone who visited, celebrated, and supported their York venue over the years.

It said: “It’s been a truly magical journey in York, and while we’re so proud of everything our team achieved there, we have now made the difficult decision to close.

“We want to thank every guest who joined us, celebrated with us, and made York such a special part of the Mama Doreen’s story.”

Despite the closure, the announcement reassured fans that this is ‘far from goodbye’.

Mama Doreen’s Emporium in Harrogate will remain open and will continue to offer the much-loved themed afternoon teas, brunches, and special events that have become synonymous with the Mama Doreen’s experience.

The venue opened on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate in 2009, before moving to its current site on James Street in 2019.

The team has also revealed that they are working on ‘new ideas and opportunities for the future’, with exciting plans for 2026 that they are eager to share in the months ahead.

The announcement added: “Thank you for your continued love and support, it truly means the world to us.

"Here’s to the next chapter of Mama Doreen’s magic.”

Guests who had bookings at the York venue are being contacted individually to rearrange plans, while all Mama Doreen’s vouchers remain valid for use in Harrogate.

For more information about Mama Doreen’s Emporium, visit https://mamadoreensemporium.co.uk/