‘It’s a place to enjoy great coffee, light bites and sweet treats’: Cafe in Harrogate reopens its doors under new ownership
Toad Hall Coffee Shop, formerly Outside Inn, has reopened to customers today (Tuesday, March 25) on the A59 near Menwith Hill.
The coffee shop is next door to Toad Hall Emporium - a quirky shop that offers a variety of items including home décor, antiques, vintage collectibles, gifts, and much more.
The new family-owned shop is child and dog friendly and is the new venture of Francesca Chadwick and her husband Craig.
Francesca said: “It’s a place to enjoy great coffee, light bites and sweet treats – plus a licensed bar for those who fancy something stronger.
"For now we will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am till 3pm.
"Please do pop in and say hello if you’re nearby – it would be lovely to meet some of you in person.”
Francesca has also announced that the venue has plans to open a new seasonal ice cream parlour.
For more information about Toad Hall Coffee Shop, visit https://www.facebook.com/toadhallcoffeeshop
