It's A Knockout returns as Harrogate estate agents tackle foam-filled course to raise funds for Harrogate Hospital

A Harrogate estate agents has thrown itself into a revival of wacky game show It’s A Knockout to fundraise for Harrogate Hospital.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:44 BST

Plucky members of the team at Verity Frearson crawled, climbed, ran and swam their way to victory in It’s A Knockout at the Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) summer extravaganza.

Held at Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club, those born before 1980 will remember the anarchic BBC TV game show from the 1970s and 1980s famous across Europe for mixing traditional village sports with squirting water cannons, obstacle courses filled with foam and custard pie throwing.

On the big day, the VF team managed to overcome the foam-filled, inflatable challenge as it beat Harrogate Hawks by two points to take the top spot.

Josh Burns of Verity Frearson's team during It’s A Knockout at the Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) summer extravaganza.Josh Burns of Verity Frearson's team during It’s A Knockout at the Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) summer extravaganza.
Verity Frearson director Matthew Stamford said “It was great to join up with the ladies from the Stroke Neuro department.

"I think that between us we made a formidable team.

"The Harrogate Hawks Rugby players were pretty tough but our NHS superstars are clearly even tougher!”

The Verity Frearson team included directors, Matthew Stamford and James Verity and members of the sales department, Megan Sibson and Josh Burns who were joined by Sally O’Connell, Charlotte Thomas and Laurie Otto, who are occupational Therapists from the Stroke Neuro team at Harrogate District Hospital.

Harrogate Hospital charity event - Team Verity Frearson was made up of VF Directors, Matthew Stamford and James Verity and members of the sales department, Megan Sibson and Josh Burns who were joined by Sally O’Connell, Charlotte Thomas and Laurie Otto, Occupational Therapists from the Stroke Neuro team in Harrogate.Harrogate Hospital charity event - Team Verity Frearson was made up of VF Directors, Matthew Stamford and James Verity and members of the sales department, Megan Sibson and Josh Burns who were joined by Sally O’Connell, Charlotte Thomas and Laurie Otto, Occupational Therapists from the Stroke Neuro team in Harrogate.
Megan Sibson, Team VF captain. said “What a fantastic day. It was brilliantly organised by Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) and, hopefully, the event raised lots of money.”

To donate, visit:

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://hhcc.co.uk/donate/&sa=D&source=docs&ust=1687170855388619&usg=AOvVaw24N7SakYRGVTW1D6HLgejo

