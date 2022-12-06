News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Italian restaurant in Harrogate is named in top UK 100 by leading booking platform

The UK’s Top 100 Restaurants of 2022 have been revealed by leading booking platform OpenTable – and they include a Harrogate restaurant.

By Graham Chalmers
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 2:53pm
The UK’s Top 100 Restaurants of 2022 have been revealed by leading booking platform OpenTable – and they include a Harrogate restaurant.
The UK’s Top 100 Restaurants of 2022 have been revealed by leading booking platform OpenTable – and they include a Harrogate restaurant.

The Top 100 is accompanied by new research which reveals:

Seated diner numbers have increased by 13%, on average in November compared to the same time in 2019.

Hide Ad

Nearly a third (30%) are planning on spending more on dining out this festive season, with the average total spend being £133.09.

Nearly half (47%) of diners believe the gift of a dining experience is better than a material possession.

Most Popular

In the UK’s Top 100 Restaurants is Harrogate’s Vivido Bar And Restaurant.

Located at Cheltenham Crescent, this independent restaurant has been offering Italian/Mediterranean cuisine since the early noughties.

Hide Ad

OpenTable’s research shows more than three quarters (78%) of Brits plan to spend the same amount of money or more on festive celebrations compared to last year.

For more information, visit www.opentable.co.uk/lists/top-100-uk-2022

RestaurantsItalian restaurantHarrogate