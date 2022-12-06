Italian restaurant in Harrogate is named in top UK 100 by leading booking platform

The UK’s Top 100 Restaurants of 2022 have been revealed by leading booking platform OpenTable – and they include a Harrogate restaurant.

The Top 100 is accompanied by new research which reveals:

Seated diner numbers have increased by 13%, on average in November compared to the same time in 2019.

Nearly a third (30%) are planning on spending more on dining out this festive season, with the average total spend being £133.09.

Nearly half (47%) of diners believe the gift of a dining experience is better than a material possession.

In the UK’s Top 100 Restaurants is Harrogate’s Vivido Bar And Restaurant.

Located at Cheltenham Crescent, this independent restaurant has been offering Italian/Mediterranean cuisine since the early noughties.

OpenTable’s research shows more than three quarters (78%) of Brits plan to spend the same amount of money or more on festive celebrations compared to last year.