‘It is incredibly upsetting’: Popular Harrogate Irish pub announces shock closure after just 18 months

The Four Leaf – Irish Pub and Kitchen in Harrogate has announced on social media that it will be closing its doors later this month.

The popular venue, which opened on John Street in the former Pitcher & Piano premises back in March 2024, will close on Sunday, September 28.

The Four Leaf says that sales have more than trebled since opening, with ‘hundreds of thousands of pints sold, and even more cocktails’, and a loyal customer base built on ‘support, soul and love’ from locals and visitors.

In a post on social media, it says: “It’s with sadness we’re having to announce some disappointing news for our Harrogate venue.

“Despite our best efforts over recent months, we have been unable to reach a commercial agreement that would have not only helped us be commercially viable, but to continue to trade to the level we strive to.

“So, with that, the premises will cease to trade as The Four Leaf – Irish Pub & Kitchen after Sunday, September 28.”

From Monday, September 29, Marston’s PLC will assume control of the premises, bringing The Four Leaf in Harrogate to an end.

The social media post added: “It is incredibly upsetting as the business is still trading really well and bucking industry trends.

"But due to the nature of our agreement with Marston’s PLC and the rigidity within the organisation we have just hit stumbling blocks.”

The Four Leaf has revealed that they have agreed heads of terms to take over Foundry Project on The Ginnel, with further announcements expected soon.

The social media post added: "Not the announcement we had hoped for, but from all at The Four Leaf in Harrogate, thank you for an amazing experience and we’ll definitely see you all again soon.”

The Four Leaf on West Street in Sheffield remains unaffected.