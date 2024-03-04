Irish bar set to open its doors at former Pitcher and Piano site in Harrogate town centre this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Four Leaf Irish Pub and Kitchen will be serving up traditional Irish food, with a modern twist, and a wide selection of drinks when it opens on John Street in March.

It will open in the former Pitcher and Piano site which was rebranded as The Harlow when it was taken over by the Harewood Group last November.

The Harewood Group owned Viper Rooms on Parliament Street which closed in December 2022.

The Four Leaf Irish Pub and Kitchen will open its doors at the former Pitcher and Piano site in Harrogate town centre

In a post on social media, it said: “The Four Leaf Irish Pub and Kitchen – where the craic is always mighty.

"We're serving up traditional Irish fare, with a modern twist, along with a wide selection of beers, whiskies and gins, so come on in and raise a glass to good times.

"Keep an eye on our social media for our opening date.”

To celebrate the opening on their new venue, The Four Leaf Irish Pub and Kitchen are giving away an amazing prize worth £1,000 which includes a two-night stay in Dublin for two people and a trip to the Guinness Storehouse.