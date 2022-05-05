IoD offers free membership for Harrogate District businesses

Caroline Pullich, chair of the Institute of Directors North Yorkshire.

To be eligible, directors must work for an SME based in the Harrogate district and not have held an IoD membership within the past two years. Two memberships are available per business.

Caroline Pullich, chair of IoD North Yorkshire, said: “The IoD exists to supports members to become better directors and develop their businesses. We do this by providing connections through our events, access to world-leading professional development courses and an influential lobbying voice to Government on the issues that matter most to businesses.

“During the pandemic, we helped to achieve important changes to insolvency rules and financial assistance for wage bills.

“We look forward to hearing from directors in the Harrogate district and welcoming them to our community. If you would like further information or would like to discuss any aspect of IoD membership, please get in touch.”

Applications are now open. Directors interested in taking up the fully-funded membership offer should contact senior branch manager [email protected]

Trevor Watson, Harrogate Borough Council’s director of economy, environment and housing, said: “Helping business recover from the pandemic is important to the economy of the Harrogate district, and we’re pleased to be able to support IoD membership as part of that.