Interior design firm hires four after busy 18 months

Charlotte Grafton (centre), brand director at Harrogate-based Richard Grafton Interiors, with new recruits Ellie Severn, Shaun Sutton, Catherine Fryer and Michelle Wilson.

Since launching in March 2012, the business, which has showrooms in Harrogate, Ilkley and Wetherby, has grown from seven staff and now includes 11 designers working across its interior design and architectural divisions.

In its latest round of recruitment, the firm has appointed Ellie Severn as ecommerce and marketing assistant; Catherine Fryer as project coordinator, Michelle Wilson as an accounts assistant; and Shaun Sutton as a warehouse assistant.

Recently-promoted brand director Charlotte Grafton said: “We’re targeting 20 per cent year on year growth and, as we continue to expand, it’s vital that we have the necessary infrastructure in place for the business to operate more efficiently while also delivering the high quality of service our customers have come to expect.

“By investing in strengthening the team now, we will be in a solid position to support future growth, driven by our showrooms and ecommerce offering.”

Managing director Richard Grafton said: “With our ability to offer all services and products under one roof, we’ve enjoyed an extremely busy 18 months as increasing numbers of people have turned to us to manage their home renovation projects, large and small.

“We’ve seen a move to more project-led work with a growth in demand for our bespoke cabinetry and bathroom installations in particular as we have become better known for this type of turnkey work.