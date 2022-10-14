‘Inspiring’ moment as new plaque in Harrogate for legendary retail figure is unveiled

Legendary Harrogate fashion store owner Louis Cope's great grandson Alex Goldstein attended the unveiling of a new plaque. This archive photo shows a Louis Cope fashion show in the 1940s.

The historic plaque was formally unveiled by the Mayor of Harrogate to commemorate fashion entrepreneur Louis Copé outside respected men's tailors Rhodes Woodon Parliament Street in Harrogate.

Organised by his great grandson, Alex Goldstein, and alongside family members and former work colleagues, the group gathered to see the unveiling outside where Louis fashion empire had been when it was originally established in 1914, a year before Bettys opened nearby.

Speaking after the ceremony, his great grandson said the occasion has been “inspiring”.

“It was genuinely inspiring to see so many people who had known my great grandfather and who gave such vivid accounts of working in the fashion house back then,” said Mr Goldstein.

"As we have been piecing together the history, we are regularly adding to what we know and compiling a full picture of living back in the early 1900’s.”

Harrogate Mayor Victoria Oldham said: “It is amazing to see so many of you here alongside Alex and myself.

"This includes family relatives of Louis, former work colleagues and the Harrogate Civic Society.

"This is testament to the following he originally created, and which has carried on through to the present day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Louis Cope fashion house was the centre of ladies and gentleman’s fashion at the time and continued right through to the 1970’s.

"Clients also included royalty, and by the mid-1920s, Louis had received a request to dress Queen Mary, whose daughter Princess Mary, was Countess of Harewood (as featured in Downton Abbey).

"Louis was a highly regarded entrepreneur and arguably a celebrity of his time.

"Following the success of his business, he was able to regularly support various philanthropic ventures, the local hospital and several charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Establishing his business before Frederick Belmont and his infamous Betty’s Tea Rooms, Louis led the way by being the first to put Harrogate both on the national and international map, garnering interest from high society and latterly operating under Royal Patronage.

"This historical plaque marks a significant point in Harrogate’s history, which can now be shared more widely.”

The plaque was the last one organised by the late Harrogate historian Malcolm Neesom.

Great granddaughter Valerie Selby nee Copé was also present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My father was Harry Copé, son of Louis, and he took over and ran the shop when Louis died,” she said.

"I worked alongside him for a year, but then went to Savile Row in London, working for one of the Queen’s dressmakers there.

"I have fond memories of the store.”

Katie Smith, who had previously been a tailoress at the store, also shared her memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was my very first job," she said, “I remember being shown round and choosing the team I wanted to work with.

"All the garments were made using hand sewing and a treadmill.

"The fashion shows were also magnificent, and we were always included in them.”

Like Frederick Belmont, the founder of Bettys, Louis Cope emigrated to England from the continent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Items from the store are still in safe keeping at the Mercer Gallery and are regularly on show to view.