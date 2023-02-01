Independently-owned Harrogate restaurant bar to reveal new look and menu after refurbishment

Having first opened last September, the husband-and-wife team behind Jesper's Bar And Kitchen on Station Parade in Harrogate have been keen to create something ambitious and high quality, albeit in a cosy, comfortable and relaxed atmosphere.

Located on the swish Prince Albert Row at 71 Station Parade, co-owner Jesper Callisen's innovations have included live music on Fridays, a Portugal wine tasting evening, wine and cheese sessions and a cocktail masterclass.

This weekend will see the biggest change of all so far - the unveiling of a new menu and a new look for Jesper’s.

Guests at this Saturday's ‘Influencer’s and Press Launch’ will not only get the chance to see inside the refurbished bar-kitchen with its new upstairs evening restaurant but also sample food and drink from the new menu.

The owners describe Jesper's Bar And Kitchen as a “cosy restaurant serving British fare with an international influence, we offer speciality cocktails and a vast wine selection in a contemporary atmosphere, characterized by warmth and hospitality from sunlight to candlelight.”

Already some food and drink fans’ favourite cafe in Harrogate, the aim is still to offer a friendly place that “makes you feel good, where you are looked after and the service and product you receive is second to none”.

For more information, visit: www.jespersbarandkitchen.co.uk