Independent success as new Harrogate bar is an instant hit in town centre

The launch of Husk Beer Emporium in a new location has meant it is able to operate fully as a proper tap room style bar open seven days a week – as well as remaining a wine, beer and spirits store.

Chain restaurants and chain bar-cafes may be struggling on Harrogate’s high street amid the growing economic challenges of the day but independents are still going strong in a town which is not easily impressed.

Located at 5 Station Square at the Station Parade end of James Street, Tom and Matthew were busy behind the bar in surroundings which customers told the Harrogate Advertiser felt “naturally relaxed” amid the wooden floorboards with a cooly “great bar atmosphere”.

Instant hit - Matthew and Tom behind the bar at Husk Beer Emporium in its new location in Harrogate town centre. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

After excelling at exploring in the international world of craft beer with its bottle shop on Kings Road which opened in August 2019, the new-style Husk Beer Emporium offers a diverse and imaginative range of beers on tap for people who like flavour and quality – and it offers coffee and cake.

The beauty of Husk 2.0 compared to Husk 1.0 is that, as well as buying bottles and cans to take away, the new bar is a proper bar.

And the hours, like the selection of beers, is generous:

Monday: 12pm–12am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday: 12pm–12am

Wednesday: 12pm–12am

Thursday: 12pm–1am

Friday: 12pm–1am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday: 12pm–1am

Sunday: 12pm–12am