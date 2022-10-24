Independent success as new Harrogate bar is an instant hit in town centre
A new Harrogate craft beer bar has been an instant hit in its opening weekend when it opened until 1am.
The launch of Husk Beer Emporium in a new location has meant it is able to operate fully as a proper tap room style bar open seven days a week – as well as remaining a wine, beer and spirits store.
Chain restaurants and chain bar-cafes may be struggling on Harrogate’s high street amid the growing economic challenges of the day but independents are still going strong in a town which is not easily impressed.
Located at 5 Station Square at the Station Parade end of James Street, Tom and Matthew were busy behind the bar in surroundings which customers told the Harrogate Advertiser felt “naturally relaxed” amid the wooden floorboards with a cooly “great bar atmosphere”.
Most Popular
After excelling at exploring in the international world of craft beer with its bottle shop on Kings Road which opened in August 2019, the new-style Husk Beer Emporium offers a diverse and imaginative range of beers on tap for people who like flavour and quality – and it offers coffee and cake.
The beauty of Husk 2.0 compared to Husk 1.0 is that, as well as buying bottles and cans to take away, the new bar is a proper bar.
And the hours, like the selection of beers, is generous:
Monday: 12pm–12am
Tuesday: 12pm–12am
Wednesday: 12pm–12am
Thursday: 12pm–1am
Friday: 12pm–1am
Saturday: 12pm–1am
Sunday: 12pm–12am
Husk Beer Emporium, 5 Station Square, Harrogate. HG1 1TB.