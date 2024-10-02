Independent South West food, drink and lifestyle businesses reign at Food Lifestyle Awards 2024
Hosted by Food Lifestyle magazine, the awards were the culmination of thousands of votes cast across 10 new award categories. Championing independence and high quality over chain restaurants and pubs and identikit experiences which can be found across the UK, Food Lifestyle Awards shine a light on the outstanding experiences that the South West has to offer.
Here's who won:
Chef of the Year – sponsored by Knightor Winery
Winner: Adam Handling, The Ugly Butterfly, Carbis Bay
Finalists:
Cass Titcombe, Brassica Restaurant
Connor Reed, River Cottage
Elly Wentworth, The Angel of Dartmouth
Paul Ainsworth, Paul Ainsworth at No6
Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by Trencherman’s Guide
Winner: The Angel of Dartmouth
Finalists:
Appleton’s Bar & Restaurant, Fowey
Bristol Lido, Bristol
Restaurant Mine, Falmouth
Root, Wells
Pub of the Year – sponsored by Thatchers
Winner: The Queen’s Arms, Corton Denham
Finalists:
Harbour Inn, Porthleven
The Cotley Inn, Chard
The Tartan Fox, Newquay
The Tolcarne Inn, Newlyn
Hotel of the Year – sponsored by Trevethan Distillery
Winner: The Old Bell Hotel, Malmesbury
Finalists:
Bedruthan, Mawgan Porth
Homewood, Bath
The Greenbank Hotel, Falmouth
The Pig at Harlyn Bay, Padstow
Casual Dining Experience – sponsored by Trewithen Dairy
Winner: Darts Farm, Topsham
Finalists
FARA, Glastonbury
Sacred Grounds, Exeter
Situ, Penryn
St Eia, St Ives
Exceptional Spa Experience – sponsored by South West 660
Winner: Gaia Spa, Boringdon Hall, Plymouth
Finalists:
Chewton Glen, New Forest
Gara Rock, Salcombe
Scarlet, Mawgan Porth
The Headland, Newquay
Cool place to stay – sponsored by Bramley
Winner: Star & Garter, Falmouth
Finalists:
Atlanta Trevone, Padstow
Durslade Farmhouse, Bruton
The Collective at Woolsery, north Devon
Wildcomfort, Dartmouth
Drink Brand of the Year – sponsored by Indy Coffee Guide
Winner: Yallah Coffee, Cornwall
Finalists
Girls Who Grind, Warminster
Loveday Distilling, Cornwall
Somerset Cider Brandy, Somerset
Trevethan Distillery, Cornwall
Food Brand of the Year – sponsored by Indy Coffee Guide
Winner: St. Ewe
Finalists:
Black Bee Honey
Cornish Sea Salt
Cut to the Smoke
Granny Gothards
Outstanding Retail Experience – sponsored by Ellis Wines
Winner: Durslade Farm Shop, Bruton
Finalists:
Botanica Studio, Bath
Nkuku, Harbertonford, Devon
Rise Market & Bakery, Bridport, Somerset
Sunshine & Snow, Bideford, Devon
Food Lifestyle magazine editor, Jo Rees, commenting on the awards, said: ‘This year’s Awards were a veritable who’s who of the outstanding businesses from Cornwall to the Cotswolds and showcase just how sophisticated the South West has become.
‘The region rivals any in the UK for cool places to stay, eat, visit and shop but has its own particular flavour that everyone who has experienced it will recognise. We host the awards each year to honour the community of independent businesses, suppliers, growers, makers and creatives and everyone who relies on those industries.’
The celebratory supper and awards ceremony at Nancarrow featured a feast cooked by the Nancarrow team led by head chef Jack Bristow. It included dishes such as ricotta ravioli with heritage tomato, lovage and Old Winchester, and grilled hispi cabbage with lamb-fat crumb, Cornish seaweed and shallot. Wines were supplied by Ellis Wines, aperitifs were provided by Thatchers and Trevethan Distillery, and the meal ended with speciality caffeination from Yallah Coffee.
The Food Lifestyle Awards 2024 were supported by Bramley, Churchill, Darts Farm, Ellis Wines, Knightor Winery, South West 660, Thatchers, Trevethan Distillery and Trewithen Dairy.
